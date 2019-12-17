If you've been hoping Capcom would take another look at some long-abandoned games such as Dino Crisis, you might be in luck. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, Capcom has filed trademarks for Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers. One of the trademarks uses the name Vampire, which is the name of the Darkstalkers franchise in Japan. These trademarks were applied for on November 29.

Now, it's important to note that trademarks being filed doesn't necessarily mean a new game is happening. Sometimes, companies file trademarks solely to retain control of an IP. Still, earlier in the year, Capcom noted that it was planning to "revive dormant intellectual properties for which we have not recently released new titles by increasing the number of our developers." That same report also indicated Capcom is continuing to focus on high-quality games.

It's entirely possible that games like Dino Crisis or Darkstalkers are among some of these "dormant" IPs that Capcom will be taking another look at. Capcom found strong success with the Resident Evil 2 remake and is following it up by remaking Resident Evil 3. Dino Crisis in particular could follow up in a similar way, being reintroduced to the world through a remake.