- Capcom is a major video game publisher, responsible for several huge series such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.
- Capcom has released its latest financial report for 2019.
- In the report, Capcom states that it will "revive dormant IPs" while still focusing on the quality of its titles.
Capcom's comprehensive report for 2019 has been released, detailing the company's financial results and strategy for the future. In the report, Capcom stated that it "will revive dormant intellectual properties for which we have not recently released new titles by increasing the number of our developers." The report also made it clear that Capcom is intent on keeping its name associated with quality.
In the report, Capcom talks about trying to make each game a major release, with a focus on keeping a high-quality bar for all the games released and in line with recent games such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Devil May Cry 5 and the Resident Evil 2 remake. That kind of quality takes a lot of teamwork, which is why Capcom is growing its development studios and plans to employ 2,500 developers by 2021. The push to make series accessible is also a focus, as Capcom notes that for prior Monster Hunter titles, overseas sales (sales not in Japan) made up about 25% of all sales. For Monster Hunter: World and its expansion, overseas sales make up 75% of all sales.
As for the older IPs that Capcom could revive, one obvious possibility is the Dino Crisis series. The last entry, Dino Crisis 3, released in 2003 and was not well received. The first two games have a strong, passionate fanbase however and with Capcom taking a lead point on the survival-horror genre over the last couple of years, a revival certainly makes sense. Another possibility is Darkstalkers, a fighting game series that hasn't seen a true new title since Darkstalkers 3 in 1997, though there have been remasters and compilations since then.
We'll have to wait and see what the future brings. It's certainly interesting that this news comes at a time when the world is awaiting the next generation of gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.
