Will history be made tonight as four-weight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez looks to become the first ever Super-Middleweight fighter to hold all four belts at once in the 168lbs division?

Read on for your full guide to watching a Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream.

The Mexican ring king currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight belts and is a strong favorite to complete his haul tonight.

Standing in his way is American IBF champ Caleb Plant who has his own aspirations on making his own piece of boxing history.

The 29-year-old from Tennessee has an unbeaten record to protect and underlined how much of a threat he poses to Canelo during his impressive win over Caleb Truax back in January.

Fireworks are expected, with the pair's acrimonious pre-fight press conference descending into chaos after Canelo landed a blow on his opponent's face after Plant said something that drew that appeared to offend the Mexican.

Read on to find out how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plantno matter where you are in the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant- where and when

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place this Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Paradise, Nevada. The undercard is set to start at 6pm PT local time (9pm ET, 1am GMT, 12pm AEDT) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm PT (12am ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT).

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plantonline from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Canelo vs Caleb Plant, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.