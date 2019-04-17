Best answer: You can use third-party keyboards like Gboard and SwiftKey on the Galaxy Fold, but they're not optimized for the phone's two display sizes. Instead, you should learn to use Samsung's keyboard, as it provides dynamic sizing between the cover and tablet displays. While third-party keyboards force you to use the same layout for both screen sizes, Samsung's keyboard offers a traditional layout for the cover screen and a tablet-optimized thumb typing experience for the larger one.

Two types of typing

You shouldn't have to think about typing on a phone these days. When you see a text box, you tap on it, the on-screen keyboard pops up, and you begin typing away. Most phones come with one of two keyboards by default: Gboard, made by Google, and SwiftKey, owned by Microsoft. But Samsung still produces its own keyboard, thinking that its customers will have a better experience.

On the Galaxy Fold, both Gboard and SwiftKey are compatible, but they pose a bit of a problem. That's because the device has two very different screen sizes — the 4.6-inch cover display has a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, while the inner area has a much larger 7.3-inch surface area with a tablet-like 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Using the same keyboard layout for both doesn't really work.

Samsung anticipated this by dynamically changing the keyboard layout depending on which sized screen you're working on. On the smaller cover display, a standard layout is used; on the tablet, it splits the keyboard along the middle, providing a comfortable area for thumb typing. It lets you grasp the Galaxy Fold in two hands without straining your thumbs to hit keys in the center of the screen. Samsung's added a bunch of options to cater the keyboard experience to your liking, too, including widening or narrowing the keyboard layout on the larger display or enabling swipe typing to ease input on the cover.

Samsung's keyboard still has its quirks