As the welterweight title fight between Conor Benn and Adrian Granados has been postponed, Xu Can and Leigh Wood's featherweight title fight has been moved to the top of the card and we have all the details on how you can watch Can vs Wood online.

The sports streaming service DAZN announced on Thursday that Benn vs Granados has been postponed to a later date after Benn tested positive for Covid-19. The company said that it will announce a new date for the pair's welterweight title fight soon.

Tonight's fight marks the beginning of Matchroom Fight Camp which is back for a second year. During the height of the pandemic last summer, Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn decided to bring boxing to his back garden as no fans were permitted to attend live sporting events at the time.

Last year Matchroom held a four-week schedule of fights and for Matchroom Fight Camp 2, the promotion will hold three events beginning this weekend with Can vs Wood followed by James Dickens vs. Kid Galahad next weekend on August 7 and Joshua Buatsi vs. Ricards Bolotniks the following weekend on August 14.

Going into tonight's fight, Xu Can has a record of 18 losses and 2 wins with three knockouts. Ever since the 27-year-old Chinese fighter defeated Jesús Rojas by unanimous decision to become the world featherweight champion back in January of 2019, he has defended his title twice against challenges from both Shun Kubo and Manny Robles III.

32-year-old British boxer Leigh Wood on the other hand has a record of 24 wins and 2 losses with 14 knockouts under his belt. During his last fight against Reece Mould back in February of this year, Wood won by technical knockout during the 9th round.

Whether you're rooting for Can, Wood or just want to see what Matchroom has in store for Matchroom Fight Camp 2, we'll show you exactly how to watch Can vs Wood from anywhere in the world.

Can vs Wood - When and where?

Xu Can and Leigh Wood will meet in the boxing ring at Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday, July 31. The Main Card will kick off at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST with the featherweight title fight between Can and Wood expected to begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST.

How to watch Can vs Wood live in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Can vs Wood on the sports streaming service DAZN beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. A subscription to the streaming service costs $19.99 per month but you can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 instead.

While fighting sports were DAZN's main focus when the service first launched in 2016, it has since expanded its coverage to show other sports including Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and others. If you're a big boxing fan, signing up for DAZN's annual subscription makes a great deal of sense as you'll also be able to watch Kid Galahad vs. Jazza Dickens next weekend on August 7 as well as Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks the following weekend on August 14.

DAZN DAZN is the place to go to stream Can vs Wood live in the United States. It's $20 for the month or you can grab a year's subscription for just $100. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Can vs Wood in the UK, Canada and Australia

As Can vs Wood is a DAZN exclusive, boxing fans in the UK and Canada will also be able to watch the featherweight title fight on the sports streaming service. The Main Card will begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT in Canada and at 7pm BST in the UK. In fact the only two countries where you won't be able to stream the fight on DAZN are Australia and New Zealand. This means that boxing fans from Australia and New Zealand will need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch the fight.

Although DAZN is available in the UK, Canada and Australia, the service's prices are a bit different for each country. Signing up for DAZN will cost you $19.99 per month or $150 for the year in Canada while the sports streaming service is currently running a promotion in the UK and Australia where it's priced at £1.99 a month or AUD$ 2.99 with a discounted initial price.

How to watch Can vs Wood from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Can vs Wood in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the featherweight title fight when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.