Best answer: Yes, if you have a phone that can run Android 7 or earlier, then it should be able to run Nier: Reincarnation.

What is Nier Reincarnation?

Nier Reincarnation is an upcoming command-action RPG from the Nier game series created by Yoko Taro. It's a mobile-only title, and stars a Girl in White and her ghostly companion Mama, who are attempting to navigate an empty world called The Cage and battling invasive dark creatures that are infecting memories with the help of Memory Fighters (including other characters in the Nier series).

Which phones can run Nier: Reincarnation

The Google Play Store page for Reincarnation says both the size and Android version require "vary with device," but the description reads "Recommended environment: Android 7 or later." This means that as long as your phone is capable of running Android 7, it should be able to play this game. That means that as long as you have any of the best Android phones of the last few years, you should be able to play.

While this isn't necessarily the best indicator, the beta test required users to have 3GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835 or better. That might be a good barometer for what the full game will require of users. Similarly, the game's iOS page says it takes up 618.7 MB of storage, and it requires iOS 10 or later. The description recommends playing the game on an iPhone 7 or later.

When can I download Nier: Reincarnation?

Nier: Reincarnation officially launches on Android and iOS on July 28. It's free-to-play, and it has touch controls. You can pre-register to download the game when it launches on the Google Play Store.