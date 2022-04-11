Can my phone play Diablo Immortal?

Best answer: Thanks to Blizzard's list of requirements for the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha, we have a bit of an idea on what types of phones will be needed to play the game. Thankfully, it seems as if Blizzard is making sure that a wide variety of devices are able to handle Diablo Immortal, so most players shouldn't have too much of a problem.

What is Diablo Immortal?

Like most Diablo games, Immortal will be an isometric, top-down, hack-and-slash game where players will battle hordes of monsters, using brute strength and magic to take down their foes. Unlike most Diablo titles, however, Immortal will exist on your phone. It'll also feature a multiplayer component, making the game more akin to an MMORPG. The game is said to have both a single-player component as well as feature-heavy MMORPG aspects.

What phones are compatible with Diablo Immortal?

Because of the relatively small amount of confirmed information surrounding Diablo Immortal, the exact list of compatible devices isn't known at this time. However, we do know that the game will work on both Android and iOS devices, so any players with a new enough phone that runs either should be fine.

When it comes to playing the Technical Alpha, Blizzard has listed some official device requirements, which give us an idea of just what type of device you'll need in order to play the game. You can check out the minimum device requirements for the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha below:

Android Minimum Requirements

CPU - Snapdragon 710 / Hisilicon Kirin 810 and higher

GPU - Adreno 616 / ARM Mali-G52 and higher

RAM - 2GB of RAM and higher

Version: Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher

Apple Minimum Requirements

iPhone 8 and higher

Version: iOS 12 and higher

While it's unknown if these requirements will stay the same once the official game launches, it does give us a bit of an idea of just what type of device you'll need to fully enjoy Diablo Immortal when it launches.

When does Diablo Immortal launch?

Blizzard has yet to release any information surrounding a release date for Diablo Immortal. During Activision Blizzard's 2019 fourth-quarter earnings call, the company revealed that Diablo Immortal is set to enter regional testing in the middle of 2020. No other information on which regions or when exactly the testing will occur was unveiled, but at least we have a more concrete idea of when this game will begin to trickle out.

Because the game is already available to pre-register and now almost ready to enter testing, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a release date get announced soon. Due to this being a mobile title, though, Blizzard will likely spend some extra time making sure everything works as intended by the time the launch actually occurs.

