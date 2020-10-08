Best answer: No, as of right now Genshin Impact does not officially support controllers for the mobile or tablet versions. However, it's possible this will get changed in a future update considering how popular the game has been. There are third-party apps that allow you to connect controllers, but you'll use these at your own risk.
Why can't I pair a controller?
Being able to connect a PS4 DualShock controller or Xbox controller to some of the best Android games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile can really make the playing experience a whole lot more convenient than tapping on your mobile screen. Sadly, the mobile version of Genshin Impact has not launched with controller support. So even if you pair a controller to your phone, there are no in-game settings that allow you to connect a PS4 controller to Genshin Impact.
If you were really looking forward to playing with a controller, then you might want to consider downloading the game on PC or PS4 if that's available to you. There are some differences between the Android, iOS, PC, and PS4 versions of Genshin Impact, but the overall game is the same.
Can I use a third-party controller app?
There are plenty of mediator apps like Octopus that will allow you to connect a controller to your phone or tablet. However, since there aren't any in-game controller settings this isn't guaranteed to work. Additionally, using third-party controller apps might subject your phone or tablet to malware and other risks. So, you should only use these apps if you really trust them.
Genshin Impact PS4 Controller
Since Genshin Impact is still in its infancy, it's possible that miHoYo will eventually add controller support to the game. We'll definitely update if that happens.
