Best answer: Yes, you can use a PlayStation controller with Xbox Game Pass streaming for Android. It's unclear whether the new DualSense, built for PS5, will work, but Microsoft confirmed that the DualShock 4 will be compatible.
What is Xbox Game Pass for Android?
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes game streaming, which was formerly known as Project xCloud in beta. This means that anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can stream select games to their Android devices. In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with an Xbox Live Gold membership, access to hundreds of titles in the Xbox Game Pass library, and soon, EA Play.
How do we know Xbox Game Pass will support PS4 controllers?
We know that DualShock 4 controllers will be supported because Microsoft said as much when it announced the release date of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming.
To enhance the mobile gaming experience, we're partnering with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to create all-new accessories specifically designed for cloud gaming. These include different types of phone clips that adapt to a wide range of devices, travel controllers that fit in any bag, and exclusive Xbox-branded controllers that split apart and attach to the side of your phone. You can also play with your Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers.
This announcement left out the upcoming PS5 DualSense controller, so it's unknown if that will be compatible.
What other controllers work with Xbox Game Pass for Android?
Other than Xbox's own controller and the DualShock 4, Microsoft has partnered with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to make officially licensed compatible accessories like the Razer Kishi, PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus, and 8Bitdo's SN30 Pro. You'll have plenty of options for Xbox Game Pass for Android.
Using a PlayStation controller for Xbox Game Pass
You don't need to worry about using an Xbox controller for Xbox Game Pass streaming if you don't have one. Your DualShock 4 will do just fine. Microsoft wants this service to be as widely accessible for people as possible.
