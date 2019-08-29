Best answer: Yes, both The Galaxy Watch Active and the all-new Active 2 are compatible with WPC-based wireless charging, so you'll be able to use the original charger for both devices.

Keep on charging

While Samsung is still requiring users to utilize its own chargers with the new Galaxy Watch Active 2, the good news is that you won't be short on options for keeping it juiced up. Many users will be content using the basic wireless charger that comes in the box, but if you're constantly on the go with your watch, you're going to want some backup methods.

As we mentioned when the original Galaxy Watch Active first came out, you have to choose your charger carefully. Unfortunately, some of the wireless chargers available on Amazon and other third-party sites will not work because the charging coils aren't located in spots that the small ones on the Watch Active can come into contact with. Given that the Watch Active 2 uses the same charging method, you'll need to take the same precautions.

Another convenient charging method you'll have access to is Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S10. This means you'll be able to use your smartphone to charge other devices thanks to the Qi charger built into the phone. This is a nifty feature considering those who heavily rely on their Galaxy Watch Active 2 will need a fast and easy way to juice up their wearable without having to be tied to a wall outlet.

Of course, there are other ways to keep your watch charged at all times. If you're interested in carrying around a handy wireless charger that doubles as a portable battery, Samsung has you covered. In fact, they're offering customers who sign up for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 pre-order eligibility to receive a free wireless charger portable battery. The new smartwatch will officially be on sale as of Sept. 27.