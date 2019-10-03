All of this content is available to players as soon as they reach the Tower after completing the game's introductory level.

If you used to play Destiny 2 at any time prior to the release of New Light, your account (and by extension, your character) will be given access to everything that New Light offers for free. For example, if you stopped playing before the release of Curse of Osiris and Warmind, but are coming back to the game now, you can play those expansions free of charge.

This entire process is automatic, too, so you don't have to worry about transferring anything manually. However, if you want to transfer an old character from one platform to another (for example, from PC to Xbox) you will have to set up cross save. Here's our full guide on how to do just that.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the entirety of Destiny 2's content, though, you're going to need to buy both the Forsaken expansion and the Shadowkeep expansion. Forsaken is Year 2's big expansion that has some of the best story, lore, and gameplay content that Destiny has ever had, while Shadowkeep sends players off to the Moon in order to stop a terrifying new foe that manifests itself as dark, twisted nightmares. Shadowkeep in particular has more content releasing over the course of October, including a new raid, a dungeon, Exotic gear quests, and a massive Vex invasion.