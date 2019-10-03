Best answer: Absolutely! Returning players with old characters get access to all of the free content that Destiny 2: New Light brings.
- Latest expansion: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($35 at PlayStation Store)
- Previous expansion: Destiny 2: Forsaken ($25 at PlayStation Store)
What is Destiny 2: New Light?
Destiny 2: New Light is the free-to-play version of the game that includes the bulk of Destiny 2's content offering, including the following:
- All Year 1 story content (Vanilla game, Curse of Osiris, Warmind)
- All destinations, including Forsaken's and Shadowkeep's
- All Year 1 Strikes and Raids
- All Year 1 gear
- Year 2 Exotics Thunderlord, Arbalest, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju
- Year 2 multiplayer activities Gambit, Gambit Prime, Black Armory, The Menagerie and The Reckoning
- Shadowkeep's opening mission
- Shadowkeep's two new Strikes
All of this content is available to players as soon as they reach the Tower after completing the game's introductory level.
Can returning characters jump right in to New Light's offerings?
If you used to play Destiny 2 at any time prior to the release of New Light, your account (and by extension, your character) will be given access to everything that New Light offers for free. For example, if you stopped playing before the release of Curse of Osiris and Warmind, but are coming back to the game now, you can play those expansions free of charge.
This entire process is automatic, too, so you don't have to worry about transferring anything manually. However, if you want to transfer an old character from one platform to another (for example, from PC to Xbox) you will have to set up cross save. Here's our full guide on how to do just that.
If you're interested in getting your hands on the entirety of Destiny 2's content, though, you're going to need to buy both the Forsaken expansion and the Shadowkeep expansion. Forsaken is Year 2's big expansion that has some of the best story, lore, and gameplay content that Destiny has ever had, while Shadowkeep sends players off to the Moon in order to stop a terrifying new foe that manifests itself as dark, twisted nightmares. Shadowkeep in particular has more content releasing over the course of October, including a new raid, a dungeon, Exotic gear quests, and a massive Vex invasion.
Moon's haunted
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Face your fears
Shadowkeep sends players to the Moon to stop a grave new nightmarish threat, all while a Vex invasion looms on the horizon.
For Cayde
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Avenge the fallen
Jam-packed with quality content and storytelling, Forsaken is the best purchase you can make for Destiny 2.
