As we said in our review — and reiterated on the Android Central Podcast — the Google Pixel 3a is not only the best camera you can buy at this price point, it's a great phone period. This doesn't feel like a phone that's $400 less than the Pixel 3, and it's bringing back up the debate of which manufacturers could possibly do what Google has done with the Pixel.

Granted, any time you debate manufacturers, topics tend to stray back to the age-old question of which manufacturer/style is the best, but the debate set forth by usedtolovephones that "I was wrong, nobody can do what Google does" asks if any other manufacturer could do what Google has done with the Pixel cameras — and specifically if any other manufacturer could do what Google has with the Pixel 3a's performance and value.

There's been some pretty intense debate so far: