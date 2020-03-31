Call Of Duty WarzoneSource: Activision

What you need to know

  • Call of Duty: Warzone is a Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
  • It's also available as a standalone free-to-play game.
  • Activision has issued over 35,000 bans so far to players found to be cheating.

While Call of Duty: Warzone has already seen strong success with millions of players jumping in, Activision is taking a very hardline stance against anyone who cheats. In a blog post, the Call of Duty team explained that over 35,000 bans have been issued so far.

The team is gathering data whenever a report is made, including tools to investigate data. In future updates, the team is hoping to simplify the process of reporting potential cheaters and will provide more frequent updates on the total number of permabanned players. This should hopefully result in a more transparent process.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

This should be encouraging news for anyone who has ever run into a cheater in Call of Duty: Warzone. We'll continue to provide updates whenever these new systems the Call of Duty team is talking about end up rolling out.

Next level combat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Warfare is Modern again

Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.