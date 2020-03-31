While Call of Duty: Warzone has already seen strong success with millions of players jumping in, Activision is taking a very hardline stance against anyone who cheats. In a blog post, the Call of Duty team explained that over 35,000 bans have been issued so far.

The team is gathering data whenever a report is made, including tools to investigate data. In future updates, the team is hoping to simplify the process of reporting potential cheaters and will provide more frequent updates on the total number of permabanned players. This should hopefully result in a more transparent process.

This should be encouraging news for anyone who has ever run into a cheater in Call of Duty: Warzone. We'll continue to provide updates whenever these new systems the Call of Duty team is talking about end up rolling out.