After weeks of leaks, Activision finally unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today. The game appears to be a soft reboot of the franchise but tells a new story. Captain Price is back and he looks better than ever. According to the publisher, the game will launch on October 25 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. The PC version is exclusive to Blizzard's Battle.net launcher.

While the title's reveal trailer blew everyone away with its photorealistic visuals in a new engine, the real highlights from the announcement have to be the fact that it supports cross-play and ditches the season pass. According to Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features cross-play for consoles and PC, meaning that PlayStation 4 players will be able to play with PC players, and vice versa.

The season pass has fragmented Call of Duty players for years, and now everyone will be able to play together. Gamers have been asking the publisher to remove the season pass for quite some time, and it looks like it's finally happening in 2019.

Are you interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now that it features cross-play and no season pass? Let us know. You can preorder the game right now through GameStop. There are a lot of different versions to choose from which provide multiplayer perks.