Call of Duty: Mobile is a first-person shooter from Activision. However, it's actually developed by the Chinese company Tencent. Since its October 1 launch, many gamers have been asking if their devices can run the popular game. Luckily, Activision answered this question on its support page .

Android

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and up.

iOS

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible on iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or later.

Make sure you go into Software Update on your Android or iOS device to make sure you're running the latest operating system. If you aren't, you'll be prompted to update once you open that menu.

Since Call of Duty: Mobile only requires 2 GB of RAM, it should be compatible with a variety of Android phones and tablets. The game goes for iOS because we're currently on iOS 13. If you still have problems, be sure to contact Activision Support and, hopefully, they'll be able to provide a solution.