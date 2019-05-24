Games like Fortnite , PUBG , and Apex Legends, are the current huge Battle Royale games, and even Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has its own version called Blackout. CoD: Mobile's version of the Battle Royale mode will be very similar to these other games, but with a few unique differences.

Battle Royale games are the latest craze in video games. You play in epic arenas, fighting up to 100 other players as you battle to be the last player standing. In most Battle Royale games you can play them solo, or in two, or four-player teams and you normally start the game by dropping into the map from above.

In their latest press release, Activision has released information on the huge Battle Royale experience coming bundled with Call of Duty: Mobile, so we thought we would lay it all out for you here.

Activision is going all-in on its latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise. Called Call of Duty: Mobile it looks to be a fully-fledged Call of Duty game made specifically for mobile devices.

Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale mode is going to big enough to have four different vehicle types. For a mobile game that's pretty impressive. I'm looking forward to seeing how well my phone handles 100 people in a server riding around in vehicles. I'm guessing it's going to get a little warm.

The four vehicle classes are:

ATV

Pretty straightforward. This is a two-person bike with very little armor and even less control. Only use these if you need to outrace the closing circle of doom. You are likely to be murdered to death in very short order otherwise.

Light Helicopter

Get to the chopper! Three people can get in this little flying death machine. If it's like most helicopters in these kins of games you are likely to be killed very quickly. You can use it to move all the way across the map easily and quickly though, so that makes up for the prospect of death.

SUV

This is the slower moving, but heavily armored vehicle in the game. Room enough for a full team of four, you will be relatively safe from normal gunfire, for a while anyway. Of course, CoD: Mobile does have rocket launchers, so maybe keep an eye out for them?

Tactical Raft

The fact that this is called a raft doesn't inspire much confidence. It's touted as a "fast boat" which is good, but they also mention to "watch out for snipers," which is bad. It's a toss up if the bad outweighs the good.

The map

The map is something of a mixture of old and new content. Activision is saying that the map has lots of unique areas, such as rivers, mesas, and hills but the really exciting part is the old content it is adding in. The developers have added the maps from the standard game modes — all those old maps from across the Call of Duty franchise — into the full map of the Battle Royale.

I'm excited to see how this will work. Will they just take the entire map and plonk it somewhere on the BR map? Unlikely, as Nuketown and it midwest U.S. surroundings don't really fit in the middle east environment of Crash. I think it's likely that they will take the most important parts of each map — the two house and bus in Nuketown, and the downed chopper and ruins in Crash — and try to make them fit into this large scale environment.

One of the maps they are using is Hijack, which takes place completely on a yacht, so that should be fun to get to in a Battle Royale setting!

Classes