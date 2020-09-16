Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War ScreenshotSource: Activision

What you need to know

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay was shown during the PS5 games showcase today.
  • Raven Software also shared that the Alpha is beginning for PS4 owners on September 18.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.

During today's PS5 games showcase, Raven Software confirmed that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha begins for PS4 players on September 18.

We also got to see some gameplay captured on PS5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.

Standard or cross-gen

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cold War era

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.