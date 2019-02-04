Today only, Woot is bundling a reconditioned Roku Ultra with a Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $99.99, which is about $50 less than if you were to buy them on their own. As factory reconditioned units, these will look and perform like new, and Roku still backs them with a 90-day warranty. Woot does charge a flat $5 shipping fee, but you can use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid having to pay the extra.

Both of these offer 4K output, HDR, and so much more. The Ultra is one of Roku's streaming boxes, where the Streaming Stick+ is, well, a stick form factor that plugs right into the HDMI port on your TV. On the back of the Ultra you have an HDMI port, which the Streaming Stick+ does not offer, and there are a few other differences. Our pals over at CordCutters broke down the Roku lineup, so be sure to check that out to see all the differences.

Keep in mind that this discount is only good for today, so you won't want to miss out by waiting too long.

See at Woot

