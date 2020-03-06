Making her condition even more precarious was a pre-existing condition called rhabdomyolysis, which causes skeletal muscles to quickly break down and release myoglobin. Left for too long, the myoglobin can cause long-term kidney failure.

As The Sun reports, Beth recently had an accident at home. She fell down the stairs and hit her head, knocking her out for three whole days. When she came to, she couldn't move her legs.

Having a solid battery life on your smartphone isn't just a luxury. As a 42-year-old from Lancaster recently found out, it can also be a lifesaver — literally.

And just when all hope was lost, Beth found an unlikely savior: her Huawei Y6, which she had bought just days earlier to replace her ailing iPhone 6, whose battery was in its last stages and required a charge four times every day.

"It was the most horrible experience of my life. I can't believe I'm still alive — I wouldn't be if it weren't for that phone," she said of the Huawei device. "I wasn't expecting it to work at all but it still had 50 per cent battery life. I couldn't believe it had lasted so long."

Huawei people, if you're reading this, bravo! Though, how about sending Beth a phone with an even bigger battery — say, the P30 Pro? Just to help avoid any future mishaps, you know? 😉

