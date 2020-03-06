What you need to know
- Beth McDermott of Lancaster said she was alive only because of her Huawei phone.
- The 42-year-old fell from the stairs and was knocked out.
- Thankfully, she was able to contact emergency services when she woke up because her phone's battery lasted the whole time.
Having a solid battery life on your smartphone isn't just a luxury. As a 42-year-old from Lancaster recently found out, it can also be a lifesaver — literally.
As The Sun reports, Beth recently had an accident at home. She fell down the stairs and hit her head, knocking her out for three whole days. When she came to, she couldn't move her legs.
Making her condition even more precarious was a pre-existing condition called rhabdomyolysis, which causes skeletal muscles to quickly break down and release myoglobin. Left for too long, the myoglobin can cause long-term kidney failure.
And just when all hope was lost, Beth found an unlikely savior: her Huawei Y6, which she had bought just days earlier to replace her ailing iPhone 6, whose battery was in its last stages and required a charge four times every day.
"It was the most horrible experience of my life. I can't believe I'm still alive — I wouldn't be if it weren't for that phone," she said of the Huawei device. "I wasn't expecting it to work at all but it still had 50 per cent battery life. I couldn't believe it had lasted so long."
Huawei people, if you're reading this, bravo! Though, how about sending Beth a phone with an even bigger battery — say, the P30 Pro? Just to help avoid any future mishaps, you know? 😉
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony WH-1000XM4 images leak out hinting at hands-free Assistant integration
Images of Sony's new WH-1000XM4 headphones have leaked out revealing a strikingly similar design to the WH-1000XM3s, along with some new features.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best phone for most people
The Galaxy S20+ is just right, the best of the new series' size, weight and capabilities. It may be pricey, but it's incredible value and overall the best phone you can buy right now.
The best screen protectors for your Huawei Mate SE
Protect your Huawei Mate SE's screen with one of these protectors.