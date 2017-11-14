Bose's Sleepbuds will be available for all at some point in 2018.

Even if you're not an audiophile, you still likely know that Bose has created some of the best headphones and speakers we've ever seen (such as the phenomenal QC35s). Bose has proven itself over the years to know a thing or two about creating products for entertainment purposes, but the company is now taking a drastically different approach with its latest gadget – Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds.

Rather than allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes or movies, the Sleepbuds serve the sole purpose of helping you sleep better by blocking out background noise around you, such as traffic, people talking, or your partner's snoring, and playing soothing sounds to help you relax and focus on your rest.

The Sleepbuds are truly wireless earbuds that come equipped with a charging case so they have a safe place to be stored and refueled throughout the day, and Bose has three different sizes (S, M, L) to ensure that you can get the best fit possible.

You'll be able to control the Sleepbuds through the Bose Sleep app, and here you can choose what sound you'd like to hear while going to sleep, how loud you want it to be, the length at which it'll play throughout the night, and even enable alarms so you can easily wake up in the morning without disturbing anyone else around you.

Bose recently launched the Sleepbuds on Indiegogo so that it can get prototypes in people's hands ahead of their official release, but at the time of publication, all of the Indiegogo stock has already been sold out.

Sleepbuds will be shipping out to early backers in February, and they're expected to be widely available at some point later in 2018 for a retail price of $249.

