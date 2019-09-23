Borderlands 3 is still fresh on the market and while Vault Hunters are already bathing in loot, the game has sold extremely well so far. According to a PR release from 2K (the parent company of Gearbox) Borderlands 3 has sold 5 million copies in its first five days. This put sales of the game 50% up compared to Borderlands 2 within the same amount of time.

Interestingly enough, 2K also notes that the digital share for the game was incredibly strong - over 70% of players purchased the game digitally. Sales of the PC version, which is available exclusively through the Epic Games Store right now, were "incredibly strong" and "exceeded the label's expectations."

"Borderlands 3's incredibly successful launch is a result of the hard work and longstanding partnership between Gearbox Software and 2K," said David Ismailer, President of 2K. "We are immensely grateful to everyone who played a role in making the Borderlands series the global, pop culture phenomenon that it is today, including hundreds of developers at Gearbox and many who have made this their life's work. We also want to thank the Borderlands community. Mayhem does not happen by itself, and their passion for the series is what drives us to make each game an amazing experience."

These numbers are strong for Gearbox's latest title and it'll be interesting to see how sales continue. If you haven't tried out Borderlands 3 yet, you can read our review to see if it is something you might want to jump into.

