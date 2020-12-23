What you need to know
- Bokeh Game Studio is a new studio of veterans who have worked on games like Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush.
- In an interview with IGN, some of the developers explained that the studio is working on a multiplatform horror game.
- The studio is aiming to release its game in 2023.
Earlier in December, we reported that Bokeh Game Studio was a new team founded by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama with veterans who have worked on games like The Last Guardian and Gravity Rush. Now, speaking with IGN, Toyama explained that Bokeh Game Studio is making a multiplatform horror game with a "fairly large" team.
"If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game," Toyama said, adding that "We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible."
Producer Kazunobu Sato added that the team is currently in the pre-production phase and is aiming to finish the game in around three years, or 2023.
We'll be sure to share more as we learn about this new project. With The Callisto Protocol aiming to release in 2022 and Bokeh Game Studios' new title being aimed for 2023, there's a lot for horror fans to look forward to.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Pixel 4a just got its best deal ever, and it's available today only
Google's Pixel 4a is one of our favorite phones of the entire year. For a limited time, B&H is offering the best deal we've ever seen for it.
Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?
The Pixel 5 is a stellar Android phone, but considering you can get the Pixel 4a for half the price, is it really worth the extra cash? Here's what our AC forum members think.
The best of Android Central 2020, according to the staff
This year has been a wild ride, but the silver lining is that we've gotten to write about more incredible tech than ever. To close out the year, we wanted to highlight some of the content we've written that we're most proud of here at Android Central.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.