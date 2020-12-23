Bokeh Game Studio Video DecSource: Bokeh Game Studio (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Bokeh Game Studio is a new studio of veterans who have worked on games like Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush.
  • In an interview with IGN, some of the developers explained that the studio is working on a multiplatform horror game.
  • The studio is aiming to release its game in 2023.

Earlier in December, we reported that Bokeh Game Studio was a new team founded by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama with veterans who have worked on games like The Last Guardian and Gravity Rush. Now, speaking with IGN, Toyama explained that Bokeh Game Studio is making a multiplatform horror game with a "fairly large" team.

"If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game," Toyama said, adding that "We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible."

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Producer Kazunobu Sato added that the team is currently in the pre-production phase and is aiming to finish the game in around three years, or 2023.

We'll be sure to share more as we learn about this new project. With The Callisto Protocol aiming to release in 2022 and Bokeh Game Studios' new title being aimed for 2023, there's a lot for horror fans to look forward to.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

The best of Android Central 2020, according to the staff
Best of AC

The best of Android Central 2020, according to the staff

This year has been a wild ride, but the silver lining is that we've gotten to write about more incredible tech than ever. To close out the year, we wanted to highlight some of the content we've written that we're most proud of here at Android Central.