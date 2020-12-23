Earlier in December, we reported that Bokeh Game Studio was a new team founded by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama with veterans who have worked on games like The Last Guardian and Gravity Rush. Now, speaking with IGN, Toyama explained that Bokeh Game Studio is making a multiplatform horror game with a "fairly large" team.

"If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game," Toyama said, adding that "We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible."

Producer Kazunobu Sato added that the team is currently in the pre-production phase and is aiming to finish the game in around three years, or 2023.

We'll be sure to share more as we learn about this new project. With The Callisto Protocol aiming to release in 2022 and Bokeh Game Studios' new title being aimed for 2023, there's a lot for horror fans to look forward to.