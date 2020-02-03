It's officially the end of an era. Bright and early in the morning on February 3, it was confirmed that BlackBerry smartphones are no more.

The Blackberry Mobile Twitter account broke the news by sharing the above Tweet, simply sharing the image of the damning statement without any other text to accompany it. Per BlackBerry Mobile:

We do regret to share however that as of August 31, 2020, TCL Communication will no longer be selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. TCL Communication has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices.

Back in December 2016, TCL announced that it had secured the rights to create and sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones. This was seen as an exciting revival of the long-beloved brand, and it resulted in the release of phones like the BlackBerry KEYone, Motion, KEY2, and KEY2 LE. The KEY phones were especially interesting, as they brought back the iconic BlackBerry design with a physical QWERTY keyboard in a world filled with flat slabs of glass that are virtually indistinguishable from each other.