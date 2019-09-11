The Pixel 4 leaks are in full swing: we got a good look at all three color options earlier this week, and today we have hands-on photos of the black and "panda" Pixel 4 XL, giving us a great look at the back and front of the device.

The camera housing is blacked out on all varaints (which is a wise move judging by promiment it looks on the iPhone 11), and up front the notch is making way for a sizable bezel that holds the front camera module along with the Soli chip for Motion Sense.