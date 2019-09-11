What you need to know
- Hands-on photos of the Pixel 4 XL in black and panda color options have leaked, showing off the front and back.
- We also have more details on the internal hardware thanks to a new specs leak.
- The Pixel 4 XL is rumored to feature a 6.23-inch QHD+ display and Snapdragon 855 chipset.
The Pixel 4 leaks are in full swing: we got a good look at all three color options earlier this week, and today we have hands-on photos of the black and "panda" Pixel 4 XL, giving us a great look at the back and front of the device.
The camera housing is blacked out on all varaints (which is a wise move judging by promiment it looks on the iPhone 11), and up front the notch is making way for a sizable bezel that holds the front camera module along with the Soli chip for Motion Sense.
From the photos, it looks like the bottom bezel is thinner than the Pixel 3 series, and according to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 4 XL won't feature stereo speakers. Other rumored specs include a 6.23-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 and a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage. The smaller Pixel 4 is slated to feature a 2800mAh battery, with the larger model set to come with a 3700mAh unit.
With the phone rumored to launch on October 15, we should be hearing much more about the Pixel 4 series over the coming days and weeks.
