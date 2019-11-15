Anthem, BioWare's latest game, has had a rough go of things since release, with its roadmap repeatedly delayed, the major Cataclysm event releasing long after originally intended, gameplay problems, mechanics that were broken and more. BioWare has also been dealing with a series of departures from the studio, including Ben Irving, the lead producer.

Still, fans of Anthem shouldn't lose all hope just yet. According to a new report from Jason Schreier at Kotaku, BioWare is currently planning a major overhaul of the game to improve gameplay mechanics, the loot system, progression, quests and much more. Tentatively titled Anthem Next, it's currently unclear exactly how these improvements will come, whether as a series of updates, a revised version of the game or something else.

Another interesting part of the report was the news that a new Mass Effect game has entered development at BioWare Edmonton, under director Mike Gamble. That game would be extremely early in development however and fans probably shouldn't expect news for some time. Coming sooner than the new Mass Effect would be Dragon Age 4, which was teased at the Game Awards 2018 with #theDreadWolfRises.