What you need to know
- Anthem, the latest game from BioWare, has had some problems since release.
- These problems include technical issues, poorly-received gameplay mechanics and more.
- According to Kotaku, BioWare is planning a full overhaul of the game.
- Kotaku also reports that a new Mass Effect game has entered early development at BioWare Edmonton.
Anthem, BioWare's latest game, has had a rough go of things since release, with its roadmap repeatedly delayed, the major Cataclysm event releasing long after originally intended, gameplay problems, mechanics that were broken and more. BioWare has also been dealing with a series of departures from the studio, including Ben Irving, the lead producer.
Still, fans of Anthem shouldn't lose all hope just yet. According to a new report from Jason Schreier at Kotaku, BioWare is currently planning a major overhaul of the game to improve gameplay mechanics, the loot system, progression, quests and much more. Tentatively titled Anthem Next, it's currently unclear exactly how these improvements will come, whether as a series of updates, a revised version of the game or something else.
Another interesting part of the report was the news that a new Mass Effect game has entered development at BioWare Edmonton, under director Mike Gamble. That game would be extremely early in development however and fans probably shouldn't expect news for some time. Coming sooner than the new Mass Effect would be Dragon Age 4, which was teased at the Game Awards 2018 with #theDreadWolfRises.
Special edition
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
Join the Legion
Anthem is BioWare's new IP, allowing players to pilot powerful Javelin armor suits that come in four different varieties and can be tweaked and customized endlessly.
