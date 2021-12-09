Best Wall Mount for Kindle Fire Tablet in 2022

We all love our tablets, but sometimes you just want to set it and forget it rather than carrying it around or looking for a surface to balance it on. That's where wall mounts come in, providing both a tasteful and practical answer that looks right out of your favorite sci-fi. Our favorite is the Koala Mount 2.0 by Dockem, with its minimalist design and easy, one-step installation. Here are the best wall mounts for Fire Tablet available today.

Best Overall: Koala Mount 2.0 by Dockem

The Koala Mount 2.0 by Dockem is the best option for anyone who wants a no-fuss, no-muss way to stick their Kindle Fire on a wall without too much hassle. With a sleek, minimal, and unobtrusive design, the Koala Mount is an easy one-step installation that can be moved around your space wherever you need it next. Simply slide your Kindle Fire into the mounting brackets and enjoy. There's no need to fuss with your electrical system or knock holes in your wall.

It's also one of the more affordable options on the market, without sacrificing quality or re-usability. You can even take it on the road and temporarily install it in hotel and guest rooms without worrying about leaving marks on their walls.

Best Maneuverability: Joy Factory MagConnect Mount

The Joy Factory MagConnect Mount offers a secure and safe option for mounting your Kindle Fire without sacrificing portability or the use of your device without having to stand directly in front of it. With pivot and twist capabilities, you can spin your Fire Tablet right-round and use it in either portrait or landscape mode, or detach the frame for portability or temporary installation on a stand or an extendable arm elsewhere.

The frame itself offers universality for all tablet devices while providing a sturdy case for protection that doesn't interfere with any of the Fire Tablet's features.

Best Security: TABcare Anti-Theft Enclosure

Is home security more of a concern than accessibility, portability, or integrated connectivity? Then TABcare has you covered with their Anti-Theft Enclosure wall mount for Fire Tablet. Allow this stylishly minimalist acrylic case to keep your device safe from any unwanted attention. This lightweight but durable mounted case firmly secures to any wall with a half dozen screws. It near impossible to tear off, but it also allows adaptability for wall mounted arms or braces.

The only drawback is once you've installed this item, there is no easy access to the device itself and would require a partial disassembly for portability. Likewise, this does not offer electrical integration, so an unsightly power cable will be necessary for longer use.

Best Budget Pick: Barkan 360 Degree Rotation Tablet Mount

If cost is more your concern over security, then Barkan's 360 Degree Rotation Tablet Mount is your best option. This universal tablet mount offers ease of accessibility, use, and portability without breaking the bank, or interfering with your enjoyment of the device. With an incredibly easy to use, slip-in tablet feature, a simple yet elegant design, the low-profile 360 Rotation Tablet Mount is your best bang for your buck. Plus, it can adapt to whatever device you choose to use, at any angle you may need,

Depending on which specific model you choose, this mount can hold up to 4 times the weight of the Fire Tablet device, while offering various options for permanent or temporary wall installation.

Best Adaptability: CTA Digital Articulating Wall Mount

Maybe sometimes you want your Fire Tablet to be wall-mounted, and perhaps sometimes you'd prefer it sat neatly on a stand on your desk. Why buy two or more mounts when CTA Digital offers one option that can do them both and more? With their highly adaptable universal mount, you can only install your device wherever you want; you can get full use out of its swivel, rotate, and extending arm.

This mount also comes with a ton of bonus features, like a quick release trigger for easy portability, an included stylus for that all-important digital penmanship, and even the ability to safely and quickly install your device on a ceiling.

No Mess Installation: Brainwavz Universal Tablet Wall Mount

When it comes to mounting your Amazon Fire Tablet, you likely don't want to deal with a bunch of holes in your wall. That's where the Brainwavz Universal Tablet Mount comes in. It relies on 3M tape in order to install the two sides of the mount onto the wall.

As for the installation, there are two separate pieces that have hooks built on the bottom. This gives you some cable management in the event that you want to run a power cord to your Amazon Fire Tablet while it's mounted on the wall. Just tuck in the cable into the attached hook and keep it from just running down the middle of your wall.

While the installation of the Brainwavz Wall Mount should be easy, it can end up being a bit tedious, as you'll need to properly measure the distance between the two sides. Once measured, you can just apply the 3M adhesive to the wall and mount your Fire Tablet. However, in the event that you are going to a bigger (read: heavier) tablet, the included 3M adhesive may not be enough to provide a secure placement of the wall mount.

Best with Built-in Power: Tablet Wall Mount with Integrated Power Cable

When it comes to mounting your Fire Tablet on the wall, one potential frustration is trying to figure out how to keep it powered, especially if you get a complete enclosure, as there may not be a cutout to insert a power cable.

This Tablet Wall Mount solves that problem. It features an integrated power cable, along with a cable track, so you can plug in the Fire Tablet and keep the cable organized. The mount has cutouts on the backplate for easy installation, allowing you to mount your Fire Tablet vertically or horizontally. There are also cutouts in the casing for the camera, volume buttons, and power button.

One neat aspect about this wall mount is that it is 3D printed and made in the U.S. However, while 3D printing is extremely useful, this means that there are potential imperfections that can't be avoided during the process. This could result in the tablet either not fitting correctly. Plus, you'll need to rely on mounting this either over a electrical box, or directly into drywall with screws instead of using something like 3M adhesive tape.

Bottom line

The Amazon Fire devices are some of the best Android tablets you can buy, and when it comes to mounting one to a wall or surface, it's essential to know which features matter the most to you. For our money, the Koala Mount 2.0 by Dockem is the best bet for a reliable mount. It offers worry-free portability and safety, without breaking the bank or overstocking you with features you may never use.

Other options may complicate their use or included detailed, time-consuming, and sometimes frustrating installation processes. The Koala Mount keeps it nice and simple with a reusable sticky-back surface that you can take on the go or leave at home. Its fundamental dependability is why it scores our top prize.

