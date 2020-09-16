Since the cameras in our phones are so powerful, why not take advantage of them by recording some content and editing it with one of the best video editor apps for Android? Whether you're doing it for the TikTok, or just putting something together for your group of friends, there are video editor apps available for every person and every situation.

Record and edit those videos with the best video editor apps for Android Forget needing to jump on a computer to get some video editing done, especially because you can record and then get down to business with Adobe Premier Rush. The app was in development for quite a while before finally seeing its release on the Play Store. Adobe fans can also rejoice as this app joins the ranks of Photoshop and Lightroom as some of the best Android apps today. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Kinemaster is another great video editing app that works on your phone, tablet, or even your Chromebook. Get all the tools you need, right at your fingertips, and create something that has never been thought of before. Then, share it with your friends and family, upload it to Instagram, or post it to your YouTube channel. FilmoraGo used to be a source of frustration with a clunky interface, but that's no longer the case. The developers have streamlined the application, giving you quick and easy access to the tools you need the most. With an intuitive timeline zoom and more filters than you can count, this is one of the best video editor apps. 1. Adobe Premiere Rush

After making its debut on Android back in 2019, Premier Rush has become a favorite for those who want to edit videos on the go. This is especially true for those who are already subscribed to Adobe's Creative Cloud, which also opens the doors to import files from Lightroom, Photoshop, and other creative apps. Premier Rush is one of those apps that run on any device that you own, meaning you can start editing on your phone and then pick things back up later on your computer, or vice-versa. The interface is extremely simple to navigate, and you can even use Premiere Rush to record the video, removing the need to import it from the Camera or Files app. The biggest hang-up with Premier Rush is that it's not compatible with every phone on the market. We aren't exactly sure when the list will continue to grow, but you can expect it to work with Samsung flagships, the latest OnePlus devices, and even the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. For the time being, owners of those smartphones will enjoy editing their videos with Adobe's app.

Best for flagships Adobe Premiere Rush The best video editor for Android, if it's compatible Adobe Premiere Rush is a fantastic way to get your videos recorded and edited all in one place. If you have a phone that is supported, you can take advantage of Adobe's Creative Cloud, start recording and editing, then polish the edit on your computer later. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

2. KineMaster

When it comes to video editing, you want to have all the tools you can think of, and more. KineMaster is one of the best video editor apps for Android thanks to the sheer amount of tools provided. From being able to add and combine layers to reversing your videos and taking advantage of EQ presets for better audio playback, KineMaster is the way to go. The app has even been optimized to work with Chromebooks, so you can edit from a bigger screen than your smartphone. You won't have to worry about issues when it comes to exporting those 4K videos, and KineMaster makes it easy to share your finished product to YouTube, Instagram, and other popular social media platforms. It's important to note that while you can do pretty much everything with the free version of KineMaster, there are some limitations. Notably, there are the expected ads strewn throughout the app, along with watermarks for your exported videos. These can be removed, along with unlocking more tools and assets, with a KineMaster Premium subscription.

No limitations here KineMaster Create a professional-level video, on your phone Although KineMaster may not have the same clout as the competition, it's no slouch in the video editing space. You'll get all the tools you could want, plus the ability to unlock additional tools and assets with KineMaster Premium. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

3. FilmoraGo

Some video editors offer a clunky and difficult-to-use interface, making your edits a real headache. FilmoraGo, thankfully, does not fall in that category thanks to a recent update that pushed a simplified interface. All of your tools are just a tap or swipe away, and you can zoom in on your timeline to make precise cuts and edits. Copy a clip and paste it elsewhere, spin it around, or make some cuts and split a video into two or three parts. FilmoraGo even provides music tracks and sound effects for you to take advantage of, with the ability to layer sounds on top of one another. If you can think of it, chances are that FilmoraGo has the tools you want to get your finished product put together and out to the world. There is a "Pro Unlimited" subscription available for those who want to unlock even more features like filter packages and stickers. Plus, those will automatically remove any watermarks that would have been applied during the export process. FilmoraGo offers a free trial period, so you can have a taste and determine whether this is the best video editor app for you.

Easy, but powerful Filmora Go Video editing made simple and easy FilmoraGo has all the tools you can think of, including music tracks and sound effects to make your videos unique. And while there are plenty of tools to get the job done, the Pro Unlimited subscription can add even more possibilities. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

Other great video editor apps for Android Thanks to the wonderful library of applications on the Play Store, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're using a GoPro or just want an app to keep a unique diary, there's something here for everyone. VivaCut

It's awesome when you find an app that is not only already packed with features, but when the developer shares what's to come. That's what VivaCut offers. You'll find all the standard editing options, including a multi-layered timeline, an array of filters to choose from, and the ability to add music. There's even an awesome "VHS Edit" function that makes your video look like it was made in the 80s or 90s. After editing, you can choose which video resolution you want the final product to be exported in. There's also "one-click" sharing for certain apps, making it easy to post it to Snapchat or upload your finished product to your YouTube channel. The developers have also shared that there are some new "Undo & Redo" tools in the works, along with new Animated Text features.

Old or new VivaCut New school videos, with old school vibes VivaCut is feature-packed and simplistic to use, making it easier than ever to trim and edit your videos to perfection. There are some rather unique tools to make this stand out from the rest, including the VHS Edit mode, and new options are already in the works for future updates. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

PowerDirector

Some apps, regardless of whether they are video editors or not, rely on flashy promo materials and gimmicks to try and get new users. PowerDirector ignores all of that by offering a powerful video editor for Android that allows you to create high-quality videos. You'll find all the traditional tools you would expect from a powerful video editor, along with the built-in green screen editor, and you can even create picture-in-picture overlays if your device is supported. The free version of PowerDirector will work just fine for most users, but the Premium subscription unlocks even more transitions and effects, along with stock media content that has been rated for commercial use. Plus, you'll get rid of those pesky ads that take your attention away from getting the work done.

Edit like a pro PowerDirector Professional editing, in the palm of your hand PowerDirector is a fantastic video editor for your Android device, with access to stock footage, the ability to adjust speed on the fly, and fix that shaky camera footage. All of this can be done right from your phone, and you can even take advantage of templates to speed up the editing process. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

1 Second Everyday: Video Diary

1 Second Everyday is a unique app in that you can either use it as a diary app to track how much you have changed every day, or you can use it to keep track of a memorable trip. Open the app, record a one-second clip, and save it for the next day. You can continue repeating this for as long, or as short, as you want and then edit everything into a compilation video to look back and reflect on. Perhaps the best part of 1 Second Everyday is that you don't have to worry about pesky ads or having to pay to unlock new features. The app is completely free to use, and you can create custom videos that would require much more work to edit together into a final product. If you do want to unlock more features, 1 Second Everyday Pro is available as a subscription, giving you access to unlimited projects, unlimited backup storage, and much more.

Video diaries 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary One second, endless memories 1 Second Everyday is the perfect way to create a unique diary, regardless of whether you're tracking your own progress or want to remember a family vacation. Plus, it's free to use and has plenty of features to keep you happy. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

Funimate

For better or worse, TikTok has taken over the world. Folks are creating short and incredible videos and then sharing them with the rest of the world (or just their friends/family). But a lot of work can go into those minute-long clips, and that's where Funimate comes in. This video editor aims to make those videos easier than ever to edit, with all the right filters and features you'll need. Of course, you don't have to be a TikTok creator to take advantage of Funimate, as you can easily upload to Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms with ease. There are more than 100 different video effects, along with the ability to create your own. There's something here for everyone who wants to create short videos.

For the Tik-Tok-ers Funimate Edit those short videos faster than ever Funimate is a fantastic way for TikTok creators to edit short videos and then quickly upload them. With more than 100 different video filters, the ability to merge, cut, or trim videos, and even make video loops, there's something here for everyone to try out. Free w/ Ads at Google Play

GoPro: Video Editor & Movie Maker

For quite some time, GoPro Quik was a fan-favorite for video editing needs, regardless of whether you used a GoPro or not. With this new Video Editor & Movie Maker app, offload the footage from your GoPro and edit right in the same app. Use this as a viewfinder for your GoPro and make sure the shots are lined up perfectly. Then, sit back and enjoy while the GoPro Video Editor transforms and edits your footage automatically. Some filters can be applied, along with trimming some extra stuff out, but the app does much of the work for you. Editing your GoPro footage has never been easier.