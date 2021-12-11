Best Touchscreen Gloves 2022

With Winter on the way, you'll want to get the best touchscreen gloves you can find. There's not much worse during the winter than practically freezing your fingers off trying to send a quick text or navigate with Google Maps. Touchscreen gloves are one of the best ways to keep your hands warm, no matter what nature throws at you — next to staying inside, of course. Naturally, you don't want to finally get your hands on the best Android phone, only to have your phone rendered useless just because of your gloves. The Mujjo Knitted Touchscreen Gloves are about as good as it gets, but there are plenty of other great options to choose from.

Source: Mujjo (Image credit: Source: Mujjo)

Best Touchscreen Gloves Overall: Mujjo Knitted Touchscreen Gloves

Mujjo Knitted Touchscreen Gloves Our pick Today's Best Deals Check Amazon From $30 at Amazon 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Use any finger on your phone + Leather cuffs with magnetic closures + Two-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Only one color - Not waterproof

Mujjo's knitted gloves are made of nylon and are dual-layered for extreme warmth and comfort. Unlike most touchscreen gloves that feature conductive tips on two or three fingers per hand, these gloves allow you to use any part of your hand — knuckles, palms, you name it. This gives you the freedom to use your phone as if you weren't wearing gloves at all.

The rubber material on the palms give you a better grip on your phone, and the nylon design allows these gloves to be flexible and a bit stretchy, adapting to different hand sizes and shapes. The leather cuff adds a stylish flair and features a convenient magnetic snap closure. These Mujjo gloves are a bit expensive compared to the competition, and you probably shouldn't wear them in the snow, but they're well worth the extra money.

Source: John Salzarulo on Unsplash (Image credit: Source: John Salzarulo on Unsplash)

Best Value: ViGrace Winter Touchscreen Gloves

ViGrace Winter Touchscreen Gloves Warm and flexible Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight but still warm + Plenty of color options + Three touch-compatible fingers per hand + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not warm enough for extreme winter temps - Not waterproof

For everyday use, ViGrace's line of touchscreen gloves is a great inexpensive option. Made from woven acrylic, they're lightweight and quite soft, which means comfort and warmth without making your hands sweat on warmer winter days. All styles and colors also have an extended cuff, which will keep your wrists warm and help keep snow out of your sleeves.

There are excellent styles in two unisex sizes, with several colors to choose from and a fleece inner lining that's every bit as comfortable as it is warm. There's a ridged anti-slip design to keep your phone from falling out of your hands, and the first three fingers are touch-enabled on each hand, allowing you to use all of the multi-touch gestures you're used to.

Source: Simon Migaj on Unsplash (Image credit: Source: Simon Migaj on Unsplash)

Best Touchscreen Gloves for Extreme Temps: Black Diamond Heavyweight ScreenTap Fleece Ski Gloves

Black Diamond Heavyweight ScreenTap Fleece Ski Gloves Canada tough Today's Best Deals Check Amazon From $33 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Made for more extreme weather + Water-resistant + Durably made for more active folks Reasons to avoid - Only come in black - Fairly expensive

These gloves are actually meant to be inserts for larger mittens, but they do an excellent job of pulling double duty as standalone touchscreen gloves. They're made of cotton with leather palms and detailing, and they're extremely warm. More importantly, they're water-resistant thanks to a hydrophobic treatment, and the tightly woven fabric helps keep the wind at bay.

The fleece lining is soft and will keep your hands considerably warmer than many of the acrylic options on this list, and they come in a variety of sizes to comfortably fit any hands. They're not cheap, but these should be your top consideration if you're planning a mountain-hiking trip in the near future.

Source: Mujjo (Image credit: Source: Mujjo)

Best Frigid Alternative: Mujjo Touchscreen Winter Gloves

Mujjo Double-Insulated Touchscreen Gloves As warm as they come Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Touch works with any part of the gloves + Extremely warm + Wind-resistant Reasons to avoid - Thicker than other options - Expensive

If Black Diamond's gloves aren't your thing, there's another option from Mujjo that'll keep your hands just as warm. The Mujjo Touchscreen Winter Gloves feature 3M Thinsulate, a (relatively) slim material that provides a ton of warmth, and the triple-layer, double-insulated construction certainly doesn't hurt.

Like many of the other gloves on this list, these feature silicone grips along the palm and fingers, and you can use all parts of the gloves to interact with your phone's screen — not just the fingertips. That added warmth comes at the cost of some added thickness, meaning these are a bit less maneuverable than Mujjo's knitted gloves, but that's easy to forgive when you're in subzero conditions.

Source: Marcus Bellamy on Unsplash (Image credit: Source: Marcus Bellamy on Unsplash)

Best Touchscreen Gloves for Active Wear: Cevapro Touchscreen Gloves

Cevapro Touchscreen Gloves Let it snow Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $16 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wind- and water-resistant + Available in multiple sizes + Double-layered Reasons to avoid - Only two fingers are touch-capable - Only one color option

Cevapro's gloves have a nice sporty look with a slim design and angular detailing on the anti-slip rubber. The dual-layer fleece lining is moisture-wicking while keeping your hands extra warm, and the gloves are both wind- and water-resistant, making them an excellent choice for outdoor activities.

The combination of TPU and silicone materials allow for a stretchier design that doesn't restrict your movements or get in the way of gripping things like bike handles or skis, and the elastic cuffs provide a comfortable fit that keeps the wind out.

It's worth noting that only two fingers are touch-capable, unlike other options on this list, so you won't have the same freedom of movement with these gloves. Otherwise, these are a solid pick for those looking to work out in the cold.

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

Best Unisex Touchscreen Gloves: SIMARI Touchscreen Gloves

SIMARI Touchscreen Gloves Keeping your hands warm, but not dry Today's Best Deals From $16 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cashmere inner lining + Elastic wristband + Anti-slip silicone on palm Reasons to avoid - Only two fingers are touch-capable - Not waterproof

If you tend to share your gloves, you'll want some of the best touchscreen gloves that work for both men and women. The SIMARI Touchscreen Gloves fit the bill, but not just because they come in multiple sizes and colors. This is also due to the elastic wristband that forms to the rest of whomever is wearing the SIMARI Gloves.

But the fun doesn't stop there, as these gloves are sure to keep your hands warm, even in the coldest of winters. With a soft, cashmere inner lining, your hands are sure to be able to withstand just about any cold situation that you, or someone else in the home, come across. As for the touchscreen capabilities, the index finger and thumb on the right hand are both touch-sensitive, making it so you won't have to take your gloves off to interact with your phone. There's even a series of silicone bands on the palm of the glove, which helps to ensure that your phone stays in your hand and doesn't slip out.

While the SIMARI Touchscreen Gloves are great, there are a few downsides to consider before you spring for these. Namely, there are only two fingers that are touch-capable, and those are limited to only the right glove. This is probably fine for most, but it is still a frustration for those lefties out there. The other problem is that the SIMARI gloves are not waterproof, so you won't want to use these for that snowball fight or if you need to shovel the walkway.

Get the Best Touchscreen Gloves

Using your phone out in the cold is hardly ideal. Still, a good pair of touchscreen-compatible winter gloves makes it infinitely more tolerable, and there's no shortage of comfortable, fashionable, and warm options to choose from. Mujjo's knitted gloves offer the best combination of the three without breaking the bank or restricting your movements. They look so good that you might not even want to take them off, even after the winter is long gone, and being able to use any part of your hand to operate your phone is freeing in a way that few other gloves can offer.

If it's unbearably cold outside, though, and you need your hands to be as well-protected from the elements as the rest of you, Mujjo's thicker Winter Touchscreen Gloves could be the better buy. You'll get all of the same benefits, along with an updated design and far better insulation.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central and iMore. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter, and he'll get back to you.

Hayato Huseman is a recovering trade show addict and video editor for Android Central based out of Indianapolis. He can mostly be found complaining about the cold and enthusing about prog metal on Twitter at @hayatohuseman.

Mick Symons is a former writer and editor for Android Central. When he's not on the job, he can usually be found vacuuming up pet hair or trying to convince his wife that he needs more guitars.