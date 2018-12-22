A screen protector is one of the most important accessories you can buy for your phone, but the subtle curves along the edges of the screen on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL make it tricky to find the perfect fit. Google doesn't have a recommended screen protector on the Google Store — which they usually include for most of their phones — and I think that speaks volumes. I'd recommend the film screen protectors from Skinomi for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL since they're easy to install, compatible with cases, and shouldn't leave you frustrated with bubbles or dust.

Even if you have to settle for a film screen protector for your Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you'll be happy that it's there when you save yourself the heartache of scratching or cracking your phone's screen. Be sure to leave a review on Amazon of your experience, too, since that always gives valuable feedback to other customers and the company itself. Your best value for the Pixel 3 XL is the Mr Shield three pack of tempered glass for just $5, but keep in mind that you might deal with frustrating fit issues.

