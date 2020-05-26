The best streaming VPN will let you get access to video online, no matter where you are. That means the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube and more can all have their geo restrictions dodged so you can get your streaming video fill. That sounds illegal. Well, in some cases it can potentially put you at risk and we're not here to condone getting a VPN to unblock UK BBC iPlayer when you're a U.S. resident, for example. But if you're a UK resident and TV license payer traveling overseas then you have every right to unblock access so you can catch Sherlock's latest capers. A VPN will allow you to appear somewhere you are not so that you can access the home grown shows and movies a streaming service offers, geo restricted, to that one country. It'll also keep you anonymous while doing that. How does a streaming VPN get me access? A VPN, or virtual private network, works by bouncing your signal through another server, using an assigned IP address. All that means you appear to be someone else, somewhere else. While that's great for anonymity and security, it also means you can appear to be anywhere you need. That means you can set yourself up on a U.S. server while in Europe and you'll still be able to enjoy all your favorite U.S.-only Netflix shows, for example. So which is the best VPN for streaming? We've tested them all and narrowed the list down to five that each offer a unique appeal, to help you find the best one for you. ExpressVPN | Best all round VPN for streaming ease and speed

Pros Unblocks lots of streaming services consistently

Fast connections for quality streaming

Superb customer support Cons Pricey ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming, overall, since it's actually the best VPN out there bar none. That's thanks to it offering fast connection speeds, reliable customer service and superb security. When it comes to streaming this service unblocks subscription services like Netflix consistently every time, no matter where you are, or where you need to appear to be. There are plenty of servers worldwide, hence the decent connection speeds no matter where you are. And should you have any issues, there's a genuinely useful 24/7 live chat customer support in place to get you around any geo restrictions. ExpressVPN works on a selection of devices so you can watch on more than one at a time making this great for families and house sharers alike. Using this on something like a Smart TV is a really great way to take advantage of those speeds for UHD content. Enterprise level encryption will keep you secure while also making sure you're anonymous and can't be tracked. The cost of all these positives? This isn't the cheapest VPN out there, but you definitely get what you pay for here. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support:

30-day money back guarantee

Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Supports 5 devices simultaneously

Cyberghost | Very easy to use for streaming

Pros Streaming unblocking worldwide

Simple to use

Consistent performance Cons Slower than some Cyberghost is a great VPN for streaming in general but is perfect for those new to VPNs as it's so easy to use. The simple apps work across the likes of iOS and Android as well as Mac and PC, allowing you to automatically connect to the ideal server for your task, opening a browser ready at the target site. Despite the ease of use, this offers the assurance of over 5,700 servers across 80 locations worldwide meaning it's also fast no matter where you are, or want to appear to be. This will unlock the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube to name just a few. Pricing is decidedly average for this service but there is a perk if you commit for longer. Go for the 36 month deal and you'll notice a massive drop in the price. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support:

45-day money back guarantee

Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Supports 7 devices simultaneously

NordVPN | Best performance for streaming unblocking

Pros Fast steaming access

Plenty of locations

Superb performance Cons Mobile app needs work NordVPN is an excellent service for streaming as it offers superb speeds, making it ideal for those Dolby Vision quality Disney+ streams on the big screen. The many servers make for fast performance no matter where you are via decent app options that work across lots of devices. Got an issue? The 24/7 customer support works well, allowing you to contact a real human who can help you get around any issue – perfect if a country is blocking you and you need to know which is the best server to connect to for the streaming service you want. Nord's famous double 2048-bit encryption, two kill switches, DNS leak protection and all those servers combine to make for a super anonymous experience. So if you don't want anyone watching your online movements of viewing habits, this is a solid choice. There's also a useful 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support:

30-day money back guarantee

Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Supports 6 devices simultaneously

Surfshark | Affordability with quality for streaming Pros Affordable

Very fast

Reliable streaming unblocking Cons Fewer servers than some Surfshark is a relatively young VPN compared to many but that is not a bad thing, it simply means you get lots of the latest features for a very competitive price - nearly half that of the others in many cases. Unblock the likes of Netflix and stay connected at speed so you can enjoy the best quality streaming, wherever you are, or wish to appear. Despite being fast, this service also offers tight encryption security so you can rest assured your online habits are private. The support for unlimited devices is also a really nice touch which means you can have this on every device you own, at the same time, and never need to worry about running out of licences, where many other VPNs limit you. Go for a long term deal and this will save you so much money it's tough to justify some of the other VPNs by comparison. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support:

30-day money back guarantee

Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Supports unlimited devices simultaneously

IPVanish | Superb all-rounder for streaming

Pros Multi device support

Fast live chat help

Streaming unblocking consistently Cons No BBC iPlayer IPVanish is the best streaming VPN when it comes to all round performance. It combines speed, security and consistent unblocking to offer a really compelling service. That's all backed by a fast live chat support service that should mean you can get online anywhere, no matter the issues you run into. This service offers P2P torrenting support too, so all your needs there should be met, again, no matter where you want to appear from - anonymously. The kill switch will keep you secure even if your connection drops and this will work across a hefty 10 devices at once, which should be enough for most. We did struggle to unblock BBC iPlayer though, so be warned, if that's what you're after. Pricing is competitive and there is a 30-day money-back guarantee which acts like a trial, should you wish to give this a go before committing. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support:

30-day money back guarantee

Also unlocks: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu

Streaming devices: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Supports 10 devices simultaneously

