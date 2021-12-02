Best Steam Irons in 2022

Today's steam irons have a little extra oomph to power out wrinkles quicker than ever. That's good news because let's face it; no one wants to spend all day ironing. Unlike the irons of yesteryear, today's top picks maintain a consistent temperature, never leak, and discharge an even level of steam that takes your clothes from wrinkled to freshly pressed in minutes. These steam irons are the best of the best in 2019, and there's one for every budget.

If you want our recommendation

These are our top picks for steam irons, and they all excel at pulling out wrinkles and pressing your clothes into perfection. My favorite is the Rowenta Focus or its 35 minutes of steam power, even distribution of heat and moisture, and lightweight design.

If you need something a bit more portable, I lean toward the Steamfast Mini, my favorite travel system. Backed by a two-year warranty, this tiny steam iron heats up quickly and tackles even the most crumpled clothes with ease. The addition of dual voltage in a suitcase-friendly design makes this a natural choice for world travelers.