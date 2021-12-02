Best Steam Irons in 2022
By Jodi Owan published
Today's steam irons have a little extra oomph to power out wrinkles quicker than ever. That's good news because let's face it; no one wants to spend all day ironing. Unlike the irons of yesteryear, today's top picks maintain a consistent temperature, never leak, and discharge an even level of steam that takes your clothes from wrinkled to freshly pressed in minutes. These steam irons are the best of the best in 2019, and there's one for every budget.
Rowenta Focus
With 400 holes in the soleplate, 35 minutes of steam, and the ability to use tap water, the Rowenta is a future proof steam iron that's a joy to use.
Black + Decker Digital Advantage
Independent steam and temp controls make this the ideal iron for any fabric. With auto-shutoff and an LCD, this is a low cost of ownership gem.
Beautural Soleplate
Scroll through 9 temp modes via LCD to dial in the perfect temp for any garment. Add a self-cleaning system, and this iron takes the work out of ironing.
Maytag M400
It takes less than a minute to heat up, and this iron can be used the traditional way, or you can hang your clothes to use it as a vertical steamer.
CHI Steam Iron
This gentle powerhouse has a titanium-infused ceramic soleplate that presses and steams out wrinkles without damaging sensitive fabrics.
Oliso Smart Iron
This iron lifts itself off clothing when you're done ironing. Toss in auto-shutoff and micro-fine steam and everyone in the family can iron safely.
Panasonic Steam/Dry Iron
The double-tipped soleplate means you never have to turn this iron around to press collars, and the steamer function even has its own temp dial.
Sunbeam Steammaster
This updated model has perfected your mom's iron. With a "shot of steam" function, this iron busts out wrinkles vertically or horizontally.
If you want our recommendation
These are our top picks for steam irons, and they all excel at pulling out wrinkles and pressing your clothes into perfection. My favorite is the Rowenta Focus or its 35 minutes of steam power, even distribution of heat and moisture, and lightweight design.
If you need something a bit more portable, I lean toward the Steamfast Mini, my favorite travel system. Backed by a two-year warranty, this tiny steam iron heats up quickly and tackles even the most crumpled clothes with ease. The addition of dual voltage in a suitcase-friendly design makes this a natural choice for world travelers.
