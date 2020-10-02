Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cases Android Central 2020
Cases are practically a necessity nowadays, and that remains true for those looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE cases. This could be the way that Samsung owns 2020, as it has all the specs you could want with a sleek design and more color options than you can shake a stick at. Once you find the right case and one of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you'll be right as rain and ready to do everything.
Straight from Samsung: Samsung Silicone CoverStaff Pick
There are few things better than a no-nonsense silicone case, and Samsung provides with its Silicon Cover. This case wraps around all four corners while leaving plenty of room at the bottom for the speakers and charging port.
Stand it up: Samsung Clear Standing Cover
It doesn't matter how big a phone really is, being able to prop it up to watch some YouTube can be quite valuable. With the Clear Standing Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE, you'll get a built-in kickstand on the back, along with a transparent TPU cover wrapping around your device.
Through the window: Samsung S-View Flip Cover
Nobody likes having to unlock their phone all the time just to check the time or see what notifications have come through. With the S-View Flip Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE, you won't have to worry about that thanks to the transparent cover window on the front. This displays various bits of information without requiring you to actually interact with your phone.
3D effects: Caseology Parallax
The Caseology Parallax is another one of those cases that has become a favorite for many. The unique 3D design on the back improves grip and ergonomics, while the rest of the case gives you the protection you need. Caseology also ensures this case can be used with many of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors along with maintaining support for wireless charging.
Old reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor
Spigen continues to release versions of the Rugged Armor for just about every smartphone. It makes sense since this case is absolutely perfect for almost everyone, with a sleek carbon fiber design and a matte finish on the back for improved grip. With the Air Cushion technology, you'll get a little bit more protection without adding too much bulk.
Barely there: Anccer Ultra-thin Cover
If you want to avoid any minor scratches on the Galaxy S20 FE but don't want to add much bulk, then Anccer has you covered. The Anccer Ultra-thin Cover adds just 0.3mm of thickness to your device, with thin covers over the buttons and raised edges around your display and rear camera hump.
Flower power: CYRILL Cecile Rose Floral Case
Getting a clear TPU case is going to be key with the Galaxy S20 FE, but why not add a little more personality? With the CYRILL Cecile Case, you can do just that with a floral design pattern on the back, along with being made from a completely clear TPU material. Get one of those flashy colors from Samsung and pair it with some awesome-looking flowers.
Simply solid: Osophter Protective Cover
Protection is the name of the game when finding the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, and Osophter delivers. The Protective Cover is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, ensuring the best shock absorption possible. There are four colors to choose from, so you can match your case color to your phone's color.
Show it off: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is almost like the clear variant of the Rugged Armor. This case is completely transparent, sports a large cutout to accommodate most charging cables, and features raised bezels to protect your display. A nice little touch is the rigid material on the Power Button, so you can turn your phone off or on without needing to search for the right button.
Hybrid and colorful: Ranyi Hybrid Bumper
The Ranyi Hybrid Bumper is a rather unique case. It combines a polycarbonate bumper with a TPU backplate. Usually these materials are reversed, but this makes it possible for you to have a few colors to choose from. All four corners have been reinforced, and there are the expected raised bezels around the front display and rear camera module.
Night on the town: HOOMIL Wallet Case
There are times where you want go out on the town, but don't want to have to bring your wallet. That's where the HOOMIL Wallet Case comes into play since it can hold two cards in the inner pocket. There's even a slot for you to put some cash or receipts. The case features a TPU bumper to keep the Galaxy S20 FE in place, along with a magnetic clasp for the front flap.
Vibrant protection: Weycolor Liquid Silicone Slim Case
If you're looking for some rather unique and vibrant colored cases to pair with the Galaxy S20 FE, you're in luck. Weycolor's Liquid Silicone Cases come in three vibrant colors, along with a plain black option. As for protection, this is made from silicone, making it easy to clean and adding a little bit of extra grip.
Keep it protected with the best Galaxy S20 FE cases
Samsung's Silicone Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE doesn't really compromise in any area. It features a slim design without adding much bulk, along with providing extra grip with the silicone material on the back. There's even a wide cutout on the bottom ensuring that all of your charging cables will work flawlessly.
If you happened to pick up one of the new and flashy color options for the Galaxy S20 FE, you definitely won't want to hide it behind a case. That's where the Samsung Clear Standing Cover comes in, as this is completely transparent. Plus, there's the added benefit of having a kickstand built right into the back of it.
