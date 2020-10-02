Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cases Android Central 2020

Cases are practically a necessity nowadays, and that remains true for those looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE cases. This could be the way that Samsung owns 2020, as it has all the specs you could want with a sleek design and more color options than you can shake a stick at. Once you find the right case and one of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you'll be right as rain and ready to do everything.

Keep it protected with the best Galaxy S20 FE cases

Samsung's Silicone Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE doesn't really compromise in any area. It features a slim design without adding much bulk, along with providing extra grip with the silicone material on the back. There's even a wide cutout on the bottom ensuring that all of your charging cables will work flawlessly.

If you happened to pick up one of the new and flashy color options for the Galaxy S20 FE, you definitely won't want to hide it behind a case. That's where the Samsung Clear Standing Cover comes in, as this is completely transparent. Plus, there's the added benefit of having a kickstand built right into the back of it.