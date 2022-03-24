Best Ring doorbell 2022

It wasn't that long ago that something like a video doorbell seemed niche and had little practicality. However, now that the technology has matured, there are more supporting devices. With a wide range of products and features available, owning a video doorbell has become more common. Perhaps most importantly, these devices have become integral parts of people's homes, helping with security and notifying you of guest arrival. The Ring Video Doorbells is known by many as the standard for this space — for a good reason.

Ring makes a great product, but it also offers excellent features to go along with it. Ring Video Doorbells offer excellent integration with its other products like cameras and sensors and combines that with easy-to-use software. With doorbell options from battery powered to wired and 3D motion detection to Alexa greetings, there are Ring Video Doorbells to suit every need.

Best Overall: Ring Video Doorbell 4 (2021)

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 takes all of the best parts of the previous models, makes it better, and adds to them. A popular feature that debuted on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus , known as pre-roll — which allows you to see what happened before motion detection — picks up quality improvements and color on this new model.

Previously, the pre-roll was only black and white and a bit jittery. Now it is much more smooth and provides more insight with color. Full-color pre-roll is great, but it would be nice to see some AI detection found in other models show up here.

Visually, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 looks the same as prior generations. While that isn't necessarily a bad thing, the design is getting up there in age and looking a bit boring. However, suppose you want to change up the look of your doorbell to better complement your home's exterior. In that case, you can get an easy to install faceplate.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

A really great part of this doorbell is that it can be powered by hardwiring it or with the included rechargeable battery. Keeping the battery safe behind the faceplate is a special security screw. Once you use the provided screwdriver, you simply press a button, and the battery pops out, ready to charge.

You'll also get a feature that can be thought of, like voicemail, with automated quick replies. There are six different messages to choose from that will be read automatically to whoever is on the porch, whether you are home or not. It also allows the visitor to leave you a message. If you want to use this feature, 60-day cloud recording, or customizable motion zones, you'll have to pay the $3 per month subscription fee. The subscription isn't necessary, but it's worth it to get the most from your Ring Video Doorbell 4.

Best Value: Ring Video Doorbell Wired

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired has many similar features to the Ring Video Doorbell 4, but in a smaller package — and without a battery. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired uses existing doorbell wiring to get power from your home. But that means it can have an overall smaller package thanks to the absence of a battery. It also means that the doorbell can offer more features than before because of the constant power. But if you're on a budget and battery power is a requirement, check out the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) at $100.

With the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, you'll get helpful alerts when someone is at your door with advanced motion detection. But what's even better is you can get a peek into what was happening before the motion was detected, thanks to pre-roll. Of course, there is always 1080p on-demand video with the app and two-way voice.

However, as with many entry-level type devices, there are some missing features that allow it to hit the $60 price point. The doorbell only works on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and options like quick replies and Alexa greetings are missing. But you do get cloud storage and extended video backup with the Ring Protect Plan , which are some useful features to add to a video doorbell that offers so much at such an affordable price.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Watch your front door for less $59.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Best Buy $59.99 at Dell Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Small footprint + No need to charge or for new batteries + Offers 6-second pre-roll footage Reasons to avoid - Has to be hardwired - No quick replies - Only works on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Best Upgrade Option: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Suppose regular motion detection and 1080p HD video will not get the job done for your front door. In that case, you are ready to upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 . This doorbell introduced 3D motion detection with a new radar sensor instead of the previous infrared technology. This feature enables the doorbell to give an improved sense of what is happening at your door with depth and even an overhead birds-eye-view.

When viewing the video feed from your Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, it will look impressive thanks to the improved resolution coming in at 1536 HD+. So whether you are checking to see who's at the door on one of the best smart displays in the Amazon Echo Show 10 or on your smartphone, it'll look crisp and vibrant.

While this excellent video doorbell offers all of the features from the other models, it also requires you to hardwire it into existing doorbell wiring for power and may need extra power if your wiring isn't sufficient. If that's the case, you can purchase a Ring transformer to take care of it. With all of these features, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a bit pricey, but it offers a lot for the money.

Best for apartments: Ring Peephole Cam with Ring Chime

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Peephole Cam with Ring Chime is perfect for those living in an apartment who can't install equipment in the hall or want to utilize your door's peephole. It is battery-powered and installs easily on door thicknesses ranging from 1.3 inches to 2.2 inches, with peepholes 1/2-inch to 9/16-inch. There's also a battery-powered chime placed inside the home to help notify when someone is at the door.

With advanced motion detection, you'll get a 1080p video feed when the Peephole Cam sees someone at your door. You can set customizable privacy zones to avoid unwanted notifications from people walking past your door. A unique feature of this video doorbell is that it has a built-in impact sensor that will detect when someone has knocked on your door.

There is a privacy shade to ensure people can't look in on you, and you'll still have access to use your peephole as you traditionally would. You won't find 5GHz Wi-Fi support with this doorbell, nor will you have pre-roll footage to show what happened before motion detection. However, if you want to integrate your door's peephole with a video doorbell, this is for you.

Ring Peephole Cam with Ring Chime $129.99 at Lowe's Reasons to buy + Battery powered + Works with multiple door and peephole sizes + Knock and motion detection + Customizable privacy zones Reasons to avoid - No pre-roll footage - Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

A Ring Video Doorbell for every door

What started as a single choice for video doorbells from Ring has grown into a suite of options that can fit nearly every need and budget. For most people, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers excellent features, options for powering the device, and a price that isn't too expensive. If adding a bit of convenience and security to your door is something you want, but spending a lot of money isn't — the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an excellent choice.