Best QHD monitor 2021

While large 4K monitors offer top-notch visuals, a QHD 1440p monitor is more than enough for most people. A QHD monitor is the way to go for gaming and productivity; they are cost-effective and support better frame rates while maintaining great image quality. The best QHD monitor that you can buy right now is the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A monitor. Sporting an IPS LCD panel that supports a whopping 170Hz refresh rate, it has HDR10, built-in speakers, plenty of ports, and a lot more.

Best overall: ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A

The world of monitors is filled with excellent options. In the QHD sector, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A is the absolute best option. This 27-inch monitor has a host of amazing features, including an IPS LCD panel with LED backlights, HDR10, and a 130% sRGB color gamut, producing bright, lively, and dynamic visuals. The monitor supports refresh rates going up to 170Hz, making for silky smooth transitions. For gaming, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync technology.

ASUS has also made it really easy to toggle the display settings with the ASUS DisplayWidget Lite software, increasing customizability. The ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur technology enhances crisp images, and users can adjust the screen by tilting or swiveling it. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A is VESA mount compatible but doesn't come with one out of the box. However, it does ship with an HDMI and a DisplayPort cable.

A factor that makes this accessory a complete package deal is its dual 2W speakers. The monitor has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack in the monitor, but there is no USB port. All things considered, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A QHD monitor has excellent, vibrant picture quality and is an all-rounder.

Best for tight budget: LG 27QN600-B

LG 27QN600-B

The LG 27QN600-B QHD monitor knocks it out of the park when it comes to price. It is the best 1440p monitor if you're strapped for cash. Its IPS panel is encased in a stylish monitor with slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin. It has a 99% sRGB color gamut and HDR10 for accurate color reproduction and clear, sharp images.

There's also AMD's FreeSynch technology to synchronize GPUs, so you can get the most out of it while gaming, provided you have an AMD graphics card. Unlike other budget monitors, this one offers a screen refresh rate of 75Hz instead of 60Hz. Even though the LG 27QN600-B monitor is dirt cheap, you don't need to compromise picture quality or smooth response.

The LG 27QN600-B monitor is ergonomic and can be adjusted up and down, but not swiveled sideways. It also lacks support for VESA mounts and only has HDMI connectivity, but that's okay considering the price. The LG QHD monitor is a bargain, and you won't regret buying it!

Best for gaming: Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung Odyssey G7

We highly recommend PC gamers opt for QHD monitors as most GPUs can't crank out enough frames at higher resolutions. The Samsung Odyssey G7 QHD monitor is an excellent choice for gaming. Samsung is wildly popular for its products, both for consumers and businesses. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of displays, so it goes without saying that the Odyssey G7 monitor can produce some wonderful pictures and videos. It has a 27-inch QLED display with a 2560x1440 resolution and HDR 600. Unfortunately, despite the steep price, Samsung has not included speakers in the QHD gaming monitor.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor supports both G-Sync and FreeSync, has a crazy 240Hz refresh rate, and a lightning-fast 1ms response time. The Odyssey G7 has a 1000R curved panel, and depending on personal preference; this is either fantastic or abysmal. It not only looks cool, but it's also a great choice for gamers.

For added glamour, the Odyssey G7 QHD monitor has an electric blue light on the back. Moving on to connectivity, this monitor has it all. There are eight ports on this monitor, including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, audio, and USB ports. The Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor is sure to be a great addition to any PC setup, aesthetically as well as technically.

Best curved: AOC CQ27G2

AOC CQ27G2

Curved monitors are either well-loved or passionately hated. If you identify with the former and want a QHD monitor, buy the AOC CQ27G2. It has a 27-inch 1500R curved panel with a standard QHD resolution. Curved displays are suitable for a user's natural field of view, reducing eye strain. AOC's monitor is suitable for all types of activities. You can use it for work, editing photos and videos, watching content, or playing your favorite games. There's support for AMD's FreeSync to improve the gaming experience further.

The AOC CQ27G2 QHD monitor has a great 144Hz refresh rate, making motion look great and cutting down on blurriness. Color reproduction is wonderfully rich thanks to 120% sRGB and 89% Adobe RGB color gamuts. However, there's no official HDR. There are plenty of ports such as HDMI and DisplayPort so you can hook the monitor up with your PC or laptop, or even go for a daisy-chain setup.

AOC offers a 3-year dead pixel replacement guarantee with the CQ27G2, which sweetens the deal. The monitor is VESA mount compatible, and its height can be adjusted, but it cannot tilt or swivel. If curvy monitors tickle your fantasy, the AOC CQ27G2 QHD monitor is the optimal decision for you.

Best ultrawide: Acer Nitro XZ342CK

Acer Nitro XZ342CK

Ultrawide resolutions offer a lot more screen real estate, which can be handy in all sorts of applications. The 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ342CK offers an ultrawide QHD 3440 x 1440 screen resolution in a stunning form factor. Its razor-thin bezels are almost non-existent. The curved panel combines splendidly with the monitor's gorgeous visual output. The input lag is low, and the response time is only 1ms, which is incredibly fast. The monitor also boasts a 144Hz screen refresh rate for snappy graphics and minimum tears.

Acer's Nitro series is quite popular for its realistic color reproduction. It has 95% sRGB color gamut and HDR400, which equals 400nits of brightness. Unfortunately, this is not considered to be real HDR and could be better. Acer balances that out with more goodies, such as two powerful 3W speakers in the monitor. There's also FreeSync support for AMD GPU users.

One of the great perks of buying the Acer Nitro XZ342CK ultrawide QHD monitor is that it comes with HDMI 2.0, something most monitors still (frustratingly) don't usually equip. There's also DisplayPort connectivity, and Acer generously included a cable in the box. The Acer Nitro XZ342CK is the best ultrawide QHD monitor, and if you have an ample budget, do yourself a favor and get one!

Best for office use: Dell U2719D

Dell U2719D

Dell's mid-range U2719D QHD monitor delivers extremely sharp and crystal clear images in a 2560x1440 resolution. The QHD monitor can show 16.7 million colors and has an anti-glare finish to protect your eyes. The Dell monitor's screen refresh rate is an average 60Hz. At 350 nits, it is bright enough for daily use but leans towards the lower tier of brightness levels in modern monitors. It has a response time of 8ms usually but can be pushed up to 5ms.

It is an excellent choice for office use as it has loads of ports for you to connect your devices. There's the latest Displayport 1.4, the old DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4, various USB 3.0 hubs, and an audio jack — a grand total of 9 different ports. What makes the Dell U2719D even handier for business use is its ergonomic nature. You can adjust the screen by tilting it, moving it up and down, or swiveling it. The screen can even do 180-degree turns, changing the user's viewpoint from portrait to landscape setting.

Though the Dell monitor has a few shortcomings, it still provides the full range of features one needs for office use. Factoring in the price, the Dell U2719D QHD monitor is the best QHD work monitor that you can buy.

Choose wisely

When looking for the perfect QHD monitor, remember that most GPUs aren't capable of pushing high frame rates at large resolutions. If you're a hardcore gamer, you need the best gaming monitor to enjoy a buttery smooth response at larger resolutions. Your average Joe doesn't need to splurge on such advanced tech. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A monitor is the best choice in the QHD category. It offers amazing features that meet everyone's needs, such as HDR10, excellent colors, FreeSync and G-Sync support, VESA compatibility, a 170Hz refresh rate, and versatile connectivity options, all at a great price. It is perfect not just for gaming but also for other purposes like work and entertainment.

The monitor market is increasingly diverse and advances more and more every day. Newer, better, and faster technology is becoming cheaper and more accessible. If you're in the market for a QHD monitor, we have rounded off the best pick along with a couple of outstanding alternatives for you. If the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A monitor doesn't float your boat, one of our other recommendations is surely the right one.

