2020 has been an exceptionally strange year, but it hasn't been without its share of amazing games. It's a testament to how hard studios work to make the things we love and release them in the current economic climate. Whether coming from AAA studios or indie developers, we've had the opportunity to escape from real life thanks to some of these titles.

In our Best of 2020 awards, we're taking some time to recognize the achievements of some incredible products, and some of the companies behind them.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best PlayStation Games of 2020