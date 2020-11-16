2020 has been an exceptionally strange year, but it hasn't been without its share of amazing games. It's a testament to how hard studios work to make the things we love and release them in the current economic climate. Whether coming from AAA studios or indie developers, we've had the opportunity to escape from real life thanks to some of these titles.
In our Best of 2020 awards, we're taking some time to recognize the achievements of some incredible products, and some of the companies behind them.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Best PlayStation Games of 2020
Game of the Year
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
The best of the best.
Final Fantasy 7 was already one of the most beloved games to ever release, so entirely remaking it from the ground up was a tall order. Square Enix pulled it off masterfully, crafting a remake that remains both faithful to the original while adding new elements to enhance the experience even further and modernize its combat. It may only be part one of a larger project, but the Final Fantasy 7 Remake feels complete. No expense was spared to ensure it lived up to people's expectations.
Runner-up — The Last of Us Part 2
Best Exclusive
The Last of Us Part 2
A stunning sequel.
Contentious as it may be, The Last of Us Part 2 is an outstanding achievement in game design and storytelling. No other game feels as polished, and the attention to detail in every facet is mindblowing. When you think of PlayStation exclusives, you think of mature, cinematic stories. You think of Naughty Dog. The Last of Us Part 2 is the studio's crowning achievement, one people will be talking about for years to come.
Runner-up — Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best Action Game
Ghost of Tsushima
A swan song to the PS4.
Sucker Punch Productions stepped up its open-world design with Ghost of Tsushima. It's a gorgeous world with superb combat that never gets old. Setting aside its past work with the Infamous franchise, Ghost of Tsushima is a swan song to the PS4, the last in a great line of exclusive titles that defined this generation. We're not sure where the story of revenge goes from here but Sucker Punch has earned our attention, which is why it's our Best Action Game of 2020.
Runner-up — Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best RPG
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
A beautiful remake.
Remaking a classic game isn't easy and Final Fantasy 7 Remake plays it anything but safe. Even series veterans won't see some of these changes coming, even as the iconic cast is rendered in loving detail. It's just the first part of the game but it's one that any Final Fantasy fan should experience, making it our Best RPG of 2020.
Runner-up — Persona 5 Royale
Best Shooter
Doom Eternal
A frantic frenzy.
When the 2016 iteration of Doom released, it quickly made fans fall in love with the franchise all over again. Doom Eternal took the foundation of that game and improved it tenfold, introducing some new mechanics for an experience that was even more high-octane than before. Everything from its incredibly smooth gunplay to its hard-hitting soundtrack make Doom Eternal a must-play for fans of the FPS genre, and one of the best games of 2020.
Runner-up — Call of Duty Warzone
Best Indie Game
Fall Guys
A smash hit.
Fall Guys dropped in the middle of the summer and quickly took the world by storm. By the end of August, the game had sold nearly 10 million copies, and very quickly became one of the most downloaded games of all-time through PlayStation Plus. Thanks to its incredibly addictive (and at times, frustrating) gameplay that sees players trying to take their jellybean-like character through different mazes, Fall Guys captured the hearts and minds of the internet very fast. The initial hype might have faded, but Fall Guys is still here to stay, and was the clear cut indie darling of the year.
Runner-up — Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Best Game Narrative
The Last of Us Part 2
Incredible storytelling.
The Last of Us is widely regarded as having one of the best stories in games ever, so for Naughty Dog to follow it up with such confidence was bold. The Last of Us Part 2 excels at making us care about Ellie and her journey, all the while giving us a reason to care for her enemies. It's a hard balance to pull off, and Naughty Dog did so with ease. No matter what you think of the story, it's certainly one that will stick with you.
Runner-up — Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Best Multiplayer Game
Fall Guys
Chaotic fun.
Fall Guys made a lot of people fall in love with multiplayer games, even if they traditionally play single-player titles. It's easy to pick up so that anyone can play it, and it's incredibly addicting and fun. You'll love the wipeout-styled courses and it's cheery aesthetic, keeping you playing for just one more match. And there's nothing quite like the feeling of winning a crown. These lovable jellybeans made for the best of memes and a ton of laughs this year, arguably a year when we needed it most.
Runner-up — Among Us
Best Mobile Game
Among Us
A sleeper hit.
Among Us took the world by storm in 2020. Despite being two years old, it thrived on people seeking social breaks from the craziness that has been this year. In this game, you're either a crewmate or an impostor. It's all about social deduction as players try to figure out who the impostor is. It's laughably simple and loads of fun, especially with friends. Available on PC and mobile, this game shines and is a real treat to play.
Runner-up — Genshin Impact
Best PSVR Game
Star Wars: Squadrons
Take to the stars.
Gamers have been clamoring for a robust Star Wars VR game for years, and Star Wars Squadrons finally feels like a developer has fully delivered on that promise. Even though it's not a VR-exclusive game, the best way to play Star Wars Squadrons is in VR because, if for no other reason, it's the only way to truly feel like you've been transported to a galaxy far, far away — after all, how else are you going to feel like you're actually sitting in the cockpit of X-Wings and TIE fighters?
Runner-up — Iron Man VR
Best Expansion/DLC
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends
A big surprise.
Post-launch multiplayer modes are usually tacked-on or lackluster, making Ghost of Tsushima: Legends a fantastic surprise. You can hop in co-op with your friends and dice apart creatures of Japanese myth but best of all? It's entirely free! This makes it an easy choice for our Best Expansion or DLC of 2020.
Runner-up — Untitled Goose Game
Best Game Developer
Mediatonic
Embracing the community.
Fall Guys' popularity seemingly took everyone by surprise, including developer Mediatonic. The studio took this in stride and created a welcoming community that embraced the memes and jokes fans were making about the game. Not only was Mediatonic openly communicating with fans, it did everything in its power to make Fall Guys a better game based on player feedback.
Runner-up — iD Software
Most Anticipated Game
Cyberpunk 2077
Welcome to the future.
It's hard to describe the anticipation of Cyberpunk 2077 when we've been waiting so long and it's been delayed several times already. Everything we've seen from it paints the sci-fi epic to hopefully be one of the greatest games ever made. Given that it's coming from CD Projekt RED, the developer behind The Witcher 3, fans have high expectations.
Runner-up — God of War Sequel
Best Controller
DualSense
Revolutionary haptics.
Sony continues to innovate with its controller, creating the DualSense for PS5 with jaw-dropping haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It's every bit as revolutionary as people claimed it would be, and it's something you just need to experience for yourself. The DualSense adds a level of immersion that other controllers cannot, and it's much more ergonomic than its predecessor. Sony did everything right when designing this one.
Best Headset
Arctis 7P
Amazing audio quality for next-gen.
SteelSeries' Arctis line of headsets is easily one of the best in the business in terms of sound quality and comfort. The company outdid itself again with the Artcis 7P, designed for PS5 and PS4. This wireless headset was made for ultra-low latency gaming and sports 24-hour battery life on a single charge. Not only that, but it's fully compatible with the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, too.
Runner-up — Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
