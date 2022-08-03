Best phone grips for students 2022

School is a dangerous environment for most tools and tech, but none more so than phones. Phones are essential items always in arm's reach, but often bumped, dropped, or banged in the hustle and bustle of changing classrooms or running to meet up with friends at lunch.

The best phone grips for students are a lifesaver for slippery fingers and we've rounded them up for your perusal. Considering how affordable most of these are, they're well worth the investment.

So many phone grips, so little time

Why the best phone grip for students is a PopSocket

PopSockets come in swappable varieties that allow you to swap between styles to match your kid's wardrobe (and are removable for wireless charging). The reasons not to use one are becoming few and far between. PopSockets are affordable, recognizable, and with the Pop Culture collection updated (Hello Baby Yoda!) to swappable PopTops, they're cool, too.

PopSockets are also as much a toy and stress relief accessory as they are a tool. I often pop one of my spares up and down when I get bored during staff meetings. I'm sure there are some easily distracted kids (like me) out there who could use a fidget toy to help them avoid drifting into a daydream during a lecture.

Kickstands are cool, but you know what's really cool? Vertical kickstands.

An Android phone held up by the Scooch Wingback universal kickstand. (Image credit: Android Central)

While the best phone grips for students to use with their Android phones provide a secure hold of the device, there's more to a phone grip than in-hand use. Most non-fabric phone grips double as landscape kickstands, like PopSockets and Spigen's new Style Ring 360.

However, the number of phone grips that allow you to set your phone upright next to your computer, so you can scroll through Twitter or reference notes while rushing through some last-minute homework, is quite limited.

Among the select group that can do both, the three I recommend the most are the Scooch Wingback, the Spigen Style Ring 360, and the CLCKR. The Scooch's springy mechanism is the most resilient among phone grips, outside of the classic PopSocket accordion. If you want something less bouncy, the CLCKR is a bit less of a balancing act.

None of these three support wireless charging — two have metal components, and the CLCKR is too thick for it — but I'm more than happy to plug in at night if it means I can use my phone as a note-stand during my work. If you value your wireless charging capability, the Ghostek Loop is a good alternative. It has a phone strap dangling from and it and a teeny tiny little kickstand that flips open when you need it.