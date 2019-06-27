When it comes to putting up a security system in your home you want to make sure you purchase the right one for your needs. With many options on the market, it can be hard making sure you've picked the one best suited to you. Familiar brand names such as Nest, Ring are ones most people sway to but there are other unlikely brands out there too. We've rounded up a selection of outdoor cameras to help you decide.

The Floodlight helps

All the security cameras have the feature of notifying you whenever it detects motion, however, for maximum effect you want something visual or auditory to deter intruders. The Ring Floodlight Cam, with its two bright lights, can do just that. The accompanying Ring App gives you the ability to set motion detection zones, choose whether the lights come on during the day, set the length of time the lights stay on, set off a siren alarm and more. You will have to wire up the Floodlight Cam but once installed you're set. The Floodlight Cam won't break the bank and you really can't go wrong with Ring products.

For a more budget option, the YI Outdoor Security Camera is a good alternative. It has night vision up to 50 feet, 2-way audio and a 360-degree sound detection. The option to install a microSD card to save videos locally is a bonus feature but there is the ability to view videos for up to 7 days with free cloud storage.

