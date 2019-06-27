Best Outdoor Cameras Android Central 2019
When it comes to putting up a security system in your home you want to make sure you purchase the right one for your needs. With many options on the market, it can be hard making sure you've picked the one best suited to you. Familiar brand names such as Nest, Ring are ones most people sway to but there are other unlikely brands out there too. We've rounded up a selection of outdoor cameras to help you decide.
Bright floodlights: Ring Floodlight CamStaff pick
If you want a trusted security camera brand, then the Ring Floodlight Cam is a good pick. When motion is detected, the floodlights come on, you're notified and the camera rolls. There's 2-way audio to speak to whoever is on the other side of the lens and the ability to activate a siren to ward off intruders. The two floodlights shine at 3000 lumens, shining a bright light on your chosen area. The camera is weather resistant and it also includes infrared vision for low light/night time conditions. The Floodlight Cam is wired so you will need a junction box to connect to.
360-degree sound detection: YI Outdoor Security Camera
Weather resistant, the YI Outdoor Security Camera records in 1080p and has a lens view of 110 degrees. It has 2-way audio, night vision, and 360-degree sound detection. It has noise-canceling sensitivity which reduces alerts from barking dogs and other random noises. You can store videos for up to 7 days. There is also the option of installing a Micro SD card to save your videos to, if you prefer local storage.
Intelligent imaging: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor camera is weatherproof, tamper-proof, has a 4K and HDR camera. Combined with intelligent imaging, you get Supersight. With Supersight, once a person is detected and is moving the camera can follow said person. It also has 12x digital zoom and clear photos. You can look back on videos from the last 3 hours. With Nest Aware you can see videos from the past 30 days.
Human only detection option: Foscam Outdoor Security Camera
As well as motion detection, the Foscam Outdoor camera can also be set to human only detection, which minimizes unwanted alerts from flying debris, falling leaves or an animal passing by. It is weatherproof, has night vision range up to 66 feet and 112-degree angle view. You get 1-year free storage included and there's also the option of using a micro SD card up to 128GB.
Put the spotlight on: Ring Spotlight Cam
The Spotlight Cam sends you alerts whenever it detects motion within the motion detection zones you set via the Ring App. You can view real-time video and set off an alarm to ward off unwanted guests. There is also 2-way audio so you can hear and speak to whoever is at your home too. It works with Alexa for quick, voice-controlled instructions. There's a wired and wireless version available.
7-day free cloud storage: Arlo Pro 2
A home security camera that records videos in 1080p HD. It can be installed both indoors and outdoors. It has night-vision, 2-way audio, activity alerts (with a subscription). You can use it wirelessly or you can plug it into an outlet. The unit uses a rechargeable battery. You can purchase a charging cable and use it wired too. When plugged in, you get the added ability to capture any activity 3 seconds before the camera is actually triggered, meaning you can see the whole event from start to finish. Video recordings can be kept up to 7 days at a time with Arlo's free cloud recordings.
MicroSD Slot: EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera
The EZVIZ security camera has a 360-degree swivel base, allowing you to position it in the best possible angle for you. As common with these security cameras, you will be alerted once the camera detects motion but it will also sound off a siren and activate strobe lights too. These features can be turned off if you wish. It has night vision with a view up to 98 feet, it is weatherproof and it is also dust proof. There are two focal lenses to choose from, one that gives you a wider view and another one that locks in for a closer look. This camera also includes a Micro SD slot for you to save videos to.
The Floodlight helps
All the security cameras have the feature of notifying you whenever it detects motion, however, for maximum effect you want something visual or auditory to deter intruders. The Ring Floodlight Cam, with its two bright lights, can do just that. The accompanying Ring App gives you the ability to set motion detection zones, choose whether the lights come on during the day, set the length of time the lights stay on, set off a siren alarm and more. You will have to wire up the Floodlight Cam but once installed you're set. The Floodlight Cam won't break the bank and you really can't go wrong with Ring products.
For a more budget option, the YI Outdoor Security Camera is a good alternative. It has night vision up to 50 feet, 2-way audio and a 360-degree sound detection. The option to install a microSD card to save videos locally is a bonus feature but there is the ability to view videos for up to 7 days with free cloud storage.
