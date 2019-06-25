The OnePlus 7 is a fantastic follow-up to the OnePlus 6T. It retains the same body and screen size, but it received a decent spec-bump. However, with a device this gorgeous, you definitely don't want to end up with a cracked or scratched display. To keep your phone prestine, we have rounded up the best screen protectors that you should get.

Which is the best?

When it comes to keep the screen of your OnePlus 7 safe, the easy pick is the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Protector. The company offers a "no-hassle" lifetime warranty, plus you get two protectors in the package so that you won't have to panic if disaster strikes.

Dbrand is a company that you know and love for its lineup of smartphone skins, but it has recently moved into cases and screen protectors with the Grip and Prism offerings. The Prism protector is touted as being a "glass hybrid" which offers shatter-proof resistance while maintaining the feel of real glass. Plus, the teaser video shows a device with the Prism installed getting hit by a hammer with no damage done.

Finally, those who don't want to deal with tempered glass and want a more "traditional" screen protector will want to look at the Cubevit Film Screen Protector. The company offers a limited lifetime warranty, while also providing hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to protect from dirt, smudges, and fingerprints.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.