Best OnePlus 7 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
The OnePlus 7 is a fantastic follow-up to the OnePlus 6T. It retains the same body and screen size, but it received a decent spec-bump. However, with a device this gorgeous, you definitely don't want to end up with a cracked or scratched display. To keep your phone prestine, we have rounded up the best screen protectors that you should get.
Lifetime protection: Supershieldz Tempered GlassStaff pick
Supershieldz has been in the game for quite sometime and offers some of the best screen protectors on the market. This kit includes two screen protectors, but even more impressive is the lifetime replacement warranty so you can protect the OnePlus 7 for as long as you own it.
Trusted brand: dbrand Prism
Dbrand no longer offers only skins for your devices. It broke the mold with the Grip case and now the Prism screen protector. The company includes an installation kit to make the process easy, and this "glass hybrid" offers shatter-proof resistance with the feel of real glass.
HD Film: Cubevit Case Friendly Film
Some may not like the feel of a glass screen protector, and that's where the Cubevit Case-Friendly Film protector comes in. This screen protector offers 99.99% transparency, plus a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to keep your screen safe from smudges, dirt, or scratches.
Bordered protection: Olixar Tempered Glass Protector
Olixar is a great source for accessories for your various devices, and the company has released its tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 7. Measuring in at just 0.26mm, this makes it possible for you to access the embedded fingerprint scanner without losing touch sensitivity.
Works with any case: QITAYO PET Film Protector
There are screen protectors that do a great job of covering the whole screen, but your case can sometimes interfere with the protector. This is a frustrating conundrum, and QITAYO helps to fix that concern with its case-friendly design for this PET screen protector. Plus, the company includes everything you'll need to get the protector installed perfectly.
No bubbles here: TAURI Anti-Bubble HD Flexible Protector
The biggest problem with these film screen protectors is that they are extremely susceptible to catching even the smallest pieces of dust during installation. The TAURI protector combats this with its wet installation, as the spray will allow you to keep the display clean. All of the remaining bubbles will disappear within 12-hours.
Which is the best?
When it comes to keep the screen of your OnePlus 7 safe, the easy pick is the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Protector. The company offers a "no-hassle" lifetime warranty, plus you get two protectors in the package so that you won't have to panic if disaster strikes.
Dbrand is a company that you know and love for its lineup of smartphone skins, but it has recently moved into cases and screen protectors with the Grip and Prism offerings. The Prism protector is touted as being a "glass hybrid" which offers shatter-proof resistance while maintaining the feel of real glass. Plus, the teaser video shows a device with the Prism installed getting hit by a hammer with no damage done.
Finally, those who don't want to deal with tempered glass and want a more "traditional" screen protector will want to look at the Cubevit Film Screen Protector. The company offers a limited lifetime warranty, while also providing hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to protect from dirt, smudges, and fingerprints.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.