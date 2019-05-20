The OnePlus 7 Pro finally here and they were totally worth the wait. Whether you're in love with the all-screen display, find the new or you're just in love with OnePlus's approach to software — I know I certainly am — your new OnePlus 7 is going to be great, but you're going to need at least a few of these accessories for it.

OnePlus's accessory dominance is a necessity

OnePlus has been a master of mobile accessories for a while and that's a skill borne out of necessity. Because OnePlus comes out with a new phone every six months instead of every 12, many casemakers skip OnePlus phones altogether. OnePlus includes a basic case in the box for the OnePlus 7 Pro because finding a high-quality case for OnePlus phones can be a challenge, especially during these early days of the device.

On the case front, OnePlus's included case is okay for light-duty protection, but if you want to slip this slippery little minx inside some heavy duty protection that will still show off its loveliness, you'll want to grab Ringke Fusion-X. Speaking of slippery, whatever case you decide on, please do yourself a favor and grab a Swappable PopSocket for your OnePlus 7. Any extra grip for this heavy and slippery phone is not just a luxury, it's a requirement.

OnePlus's unique fast-charging system means that for fast charging, you're locked in to OnePlus's Warp Charger, but if you want something smaller and more portable, you can grab the AUKEY 18W USB-C charger for pocket-friendly power. It won't charge as fast as Warp Charge, but if you lose it at school or on vacation, you didn't lose your one good quick charger.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.