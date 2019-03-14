The Nokia 9 PureView is a whole lot of phone with a whole lot of cameras, and you're going to want to protect it from drops, dings, and damage so that this bug-eyed camera is perfect and pristine for your photo taking — and photo editing — for as long as possible. A good case is essential, and these cases aren't just good; they're great!
Premium look for less
Cruzerlite Flexible Slim Case with Leather TextureStaff pick
Cruzerlite is back in the casemaking game! This may not be the bugdroid cases of old, but hey, this leather-textured TPU case is a more sophisticated look at a lower price. Available in four colors, this single-layer case is protective without being bulky.
Clean and clear
PUSHIMEI Soft TPU Crystal
This inexpensive case is thin as can be and clear as crystal. Even if you hate cases, this one is thin enough to not get in the way and cheap enough that you have no excuse not to protect your phone. Its squishy TPU construction offers some shock absorption, scratch protection, and grip.
Candy-colored hardshells
Almiao Ultra-Thin Minimalist
This thin polycarbonate shell case won't offer much shock absorption, but it does offer some extra grip and scratch protection so that super shiny back stays pristine. Best of all, this case comes in six colors and two finishes; my favorite is the Gravel Green.
Thin, functional, beautiful
Torubia Leather Slim Shell
Most leather cases are cumbersome folio wallets or super-fancy covers made more for looking good than doing good, but this Torubia leather shell features slanted, well-stitched flaps that allows you to store two cards without sacrificing style or thinness.
New twist on an old fav
Torubia Premium Leather Zipper Wallet
This folio wallet has a few tweaks to it over the usual style: instead of a super-big clasp, we have two smaller flaps that "zip" together magnetically, and the card slot portion is tucked away inside an outward-facing slot of its own. It also comes in three colors!
Shiny carbon fiber
Thinkart Frosted Shield
Carbon fiber-accented TPU cases are one of the tried-and-true all-arounder cases, and but this shiny Frosted Shield version from Thinkart strikes the perfect balance of style and scratch protection. Available in Black, Blue and Red, this case will protect your Nokia 9 in style.
Ruggedly handsome
Ranyi Slim Armor
This hybrid case has solid protection, a built-in kickstand, and a bevy of shiny, super-cool colors to choose from. For a rugged case, it's pretty slim, and unlike many cases that leave a huge circle around the cameras, this case has expert cutouts for higher protection.
Diamond shine and durability
OUBA Air Hybrid Slim
This clear case offers more protection than the lithe PUSHIMEI TPU case by combining a beefier TPU bumper with a hard plastic back that offers a crystal clear window to your Nokia 9's shiny back that won't break under pressure. The bumper is available in Clear or Black.
Because glitter!
Caka Liquid Series
Most of the cases for the Nokia 9 are on the plainer side, but this Liquid Series glitter case is not one of them! This heavy-duty case sports some robust corner protection and a thick, durable back, inside which glitter — either rose gold or a blue/purple mix — swirls like a diamond sea.
It's hard to go wrong with any case here, but my vote goes to Cruzerlite Flexible Slim Case with that leather look and the flexible protection of TPU, and because this is a good case company that I am happy to see up and running again! The shiny crystal protection of the OUBA Air Hybrid Slim is a great way to show off your phone while keeping it safe, too.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.