Sign-up bonus: $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. You'll get a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months, after which it will be a variable rate of 13.24% to 19.24%. This card charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. Why it's worth it:This Chase business card is unique in that it allows you to redeem rewards as cash back (with each point earned equal to 1 cent) or, if you have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred®, Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Ink Business Preferred, you can choose to convert your cash-back points to UR points that are fully transferable to Chase's 10 airline and three hotel partners. That flexibility, coupled with the Ink Business Cash's bonus categories, can lead to a healthy return on spending. You'll get 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV services, plus 2% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each calendar year. (And you'll earn an uncapped 1% cash back on everything else.) Read our review of the Ink Business Cash card. Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Sign-up bonus:$500 back after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, identical to the offer on the Ink Business Cash. With both cards, you can boost the value of the bonus by transferring the cash back to Ultimate Rewards points, which would net you 50,000 points (~$1,050 in value). Why it's worth it:This is essentially the business version of the Chase Freedom Unlimited (minus the new bonus categories added to the Freedom Unlimited). It earns you 1.5% back on purchases, uncapped. The Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card offers higher purchase protection limits than the Freedom Unlimited, along with primary, as opposed to secondary, car rental insurance. The 1.5% cash back you earn on all spending can be boosted if you own a card that earns Ultimate Rewards, since that means you could transfer your cash back to redeem it as points, effectively getting you a 3% return on spending based on TPG's valuations. The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. Read our review of the Ink Business Unlimited card. The Blue Business® Plus Credit card From American Express

Welcome offer: Limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 in statement credits when you make eligible purchases with Dell Technologies, DocuSign and FedEx within the first three months of card membership (up to $100 in statement credits per merchant). This offer will run through Nov. 4, 2020. Why it's worth it: This card offers a flat 2x Membership Rewards points on all purchases for the first $50,000 you spend each calendar year (1x point thereafter). Since TPG values MR points at 2 cents apiece, you're looking at a 4% return on spending up to that $50,000-a-year cap. The card has no annual fee (see rates and fees). Read our review of the Blue Business Plus card. Capital One® Spark® Cash Select For Business