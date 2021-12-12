HBO Max launched in 2020 as the digital hub for all of HBO's exclusive content. It features a rotating lineup of hundreds of television series and movies from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more. HBO Max will also launch brand new films from WarnerMedia in 2021 without waiting for them to play in theaters first. Here are the best movies on HBO Max right now, from new drama and comedy films to the best in action franchises and documentary films.

Just added on HBO Max WarnerMedia announced at the end of 2020 that it would be releasing its entire slate of blockbusters in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in 2021. In addition to those blockbuster releases, HBO Max boasts a rotating lineup of fan-favorite films, which refresh regularly. With that in mind, here are the best new releases and additions on HBO Max right now. 8-Bit Christmas (2021)

Set in 1980s Chicago, 8-Bit Christmas follows a 10-year-old who embarks on a quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. The ensemble cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stev Zahn, and June Diane Raphael. Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

Crazy Stupid Love stars Steve Carell as Cal Weaver, whose seemingly perfect life unravels when he learns his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Intimidated by the world of dating, Cal enlists the help of handsome playboy Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling). The film also stars Emma Stone, Lio Tipton, and Jonah Bobo. R.I.P.D. (2013)

R.I.P.D. stars Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds as a pair of undead lawmen who return from the beyond to save humanity from a supernatural apocalypse. Two Lovers (2008)

Two Lovers stars Joaquin Phoenix as part-time photographer Leonard Kraditor. He moves back in with his parents following an ended engagement and becomes involved with a local woman named Sandra (Vinessa Shaw). While the pair seem to be a perfect match, things get complicated when the beautiful Michelle (Gwyneth Paltrow) enters the picture. Action on HBO Max HBO Max is also the place for some of the best action-packed movies licensed for streaming. Whether suspenseful, fast-action flicks or sci-fi thrillers are your preference, here are the top action movies you'll want to watch on HBO Max before they're gone. The Hobbit: The Unexpected Journey (2012)

The first installment in The Hobbit trilogy, The Hobbit: The Unexpected Journey follows Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) as he joins a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor. The film also stars Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, Aidan Turner, and Richard Armitage. Oblivion (2013)

Set in 2077, Oblivion follows a technician named Jack Harper (Tom Cruise), who is sent back to the now-abandoned Earth to service drones that are being used in the fight against remaining extraterrestrial scavengers. Runner Runner (2013)

Runner Runner stars Justin Timberlake as a Princeton grad student named Richie who goes to Costa Rica to confront online gambling tycoon Ivan Block (Ben Affleck). While Block initially takes Richie under his wing, Richie soon learns his new mentor's shocking and dangerous truth. The Matrix Trilogy (1999-2003)

Created by writers-directors the Wachowskis and producer Joel Silver, The Matrix Trilogy depicts the technological fall of humankind through the eyes of Keanu Reeves' Neo, who joins forces with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) to try to free humanity from the system known as The Matrix. Revisit the original trilogy before The Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. Comedy on HBO Max Additionally, HBO Max is an excellent hub for various movies that will make you laugh. With that in mind, here are some of the funniest movies currently streaming on HBO Max. Anger Management (2003)

Anger Management stars Adam Sandler as a mild-mannered man named Dave, who gets caught up in an incident aboard a plane and ends up being sent to anger management classes. The class is taught by a confrontational and unorthodox teacher (Jack Nicholson), who moves in with Dave to help him cope with his inner demons. Animo Juventud (Go Youth!) (2021)

The Campaign (2012)

The Campaign stars Will Ferrell and Zach Galifinakis as a pair of political rivals who turn a North Carolina congressional race into a wild and hilarious war. The film also stars Dylan McDermott, Jason Sudeikis, John Lithgow, and Dan Aykroyd. Deck the Halls (2006)

Deck the Halls stars Matthew Broderick as a suburban dad and Christmas enthusiast Steve, whose reign as the neighborhood King of Christmas is challenged following the arrival of new neighbor Danny (Danny DeVito). The film also stars Kristin Chenoweth, Kristin Davis, and Alia Shawkat. Kids & family on HBO Max HBO Max also offers an expansive and ever-changing roster of films that are perfect for the whole family. Here are some of the best streaming right now. The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Adventures of Pinocchio stars Martin Landau as a wood-carver named Geppetto, who carves a magical piece of wood into the image of a boy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) who comes to life. Chasing Mavericks (2012)

Inspired by the true friendship between surfers Jay Moriarty (Jonny Weston) and Frosty Hesson (Gerard Butler), Chasing Mavericks follows their journey to ride and conquer the gigantic California swell known as Mavericks. Fred Claus (2007)

Fred Claus stars Vince Vaughn as the titular Claus brother, who is the opposite of his brother Nicholas (Paul Giamatti) in every way. When Fred's criminal ways land him in trouble, Nicholas recruits his troubled little brother to work in his workshop and help prep for Christmas. Life of Pi (2012)

Based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name, Life of Pi centers on an Indian teenager named "Pi" Patel as he retells the story of surviving a shipwreck by floating on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger at age 16. Documentaries on HBO Max If you're looking for a new documentary to check out, HBO Max has a lot to choose from. Whether you're interested in politics, true crime, sports, or music, here are some of the most interesting documentaries available right now on HBO Max. Adrienne (2021)

Adrienne celebrates the life and work of late actor and Waitress filmmaker Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered in 2006. Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (2021)

A new installment in HBO Max's Music Box documentary series, Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night reflects on the rise of music entrepreneur Robert Stigwood, who was best known for managing Cream, the Bee Gees, and for bringing Grease and Saturday Night Fever to the big screen. The Forever Prisoner (2021)

Directed by Alex Gibney, The Forever Prisoner explores the indefinite imprisonment and torture of suspected terrorist Abu Zubaydah by the CIA in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Slow Hustle (2021)