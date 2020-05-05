Memorial Day is coming at the end of May, and it's one of the biggest holidays of the year if you're looking for deals. It's an especially great time to look for 4K TVs. It's the perfect time in the yearly rotation for TVs because new models have been out long enough that retailers are eager to get rid of the previous year models, and this is also long enough for some of the new models to drop from those high-end MSRP prices.
The holiday itself is still a couple weeks away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get some of the best Memorial Day sales. Best Buy is getting a headstart on the holiday with some amazing savings on the biggest names in TVs including Samsung, LG, TCL with those awesome Roku TVs, and more. Pick you brand, pick your size, and pick your price. You'll find the TV for you whether you want a small budget set for your kids' room or a 60 inch behemoth loaded with a robust smart platform for the living room.
The sales at Best Buy tend to rotate, and many of these will come and go over the next couple of days. Sometimes the best deals are only around for a day or two. If you see what you're looking for, jump on it while you can.
Check out all the best Best Buy TV deals including the best TVs under $300, the best sales on TVs over 50 inches, and more.
Memorial Day TV Deals:
Small size. Big Savings.
TCL 40-inch 1080p Roku TV
This is a great TV if you need one for your kids or a guest bedroom or something like that. It costs less than $200 and will give you easy access to one of the best smart platforms on TVs these days.
$179.99
$200 $20 off
Crystal Clear
Samsung 8 Series 50-inch 4K smart TV
You get 4K resolutions, 4K upscaling for HD content, HDR support for even better colors, and more. The TV has a built-in smart platform, works with several smart home ecosystems, and more.
$399.99
$430 $30 off
Super affordable
TCL 50-inch Roku TV
A bump of $80 gets you 10 more inches on your TV and a resolution jump from 1080p to 4K. It's still one of the best values around and one of the easiest TVs to access.
$259.99
$270 $10 off
A smart option
Vizio M658-G1 M Series Quantum 65-inch 4K TV
This is a smart TV with Chromecast built in so even when the smart platform doesn't have your favorite app, you can easily send content from your phone to the TV. It also works with all the voice assistants, including Apple HomeKit.
$649.99
$750 $100 off
The centerpiece
LG 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV
LG's TV uses the advanced ThinQ AI to help you personalize your entertainment, from having the best streaming apps at your finger tips to controlling your smart home through the built-in voice assistant. Plus it looks good, too.
$849.99
$950 $100 off
Go Big or Go Home
Sony X850G 85-inch 4K Smart TV
The gigantic TVs go on sale, too! This one is $500 off and comes with tons of great features. The TV is even capable of upscaling non-HDR content, which most cannot do. Get near to 4K and HDR on everything you watch regardless of its original resolution.
$1,999.99
$2500 $500 off
Need more deals? Or more retailers with big sales during the holiday? Check out our major Memorial Day deals roundup that we will be keeping updated throughout the month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
