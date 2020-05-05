Memorial Day is coming at the end of May, and it's one of the biggest holidays of the year if you're looking for deals. It's an especially great time to look for 4K TVs. It's the perfect time in the yearly rotation for TVs because new models have been out long enough that retailers are eager to get rid of the previous year models, and this is also long enough for some of the new models to drop from those high-end MSRP prices.

The holiday itself is still a couple weeks away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get some of the best Memorial Day sales. Best Buy is getting a headstart on the holiday with some amazing savings on the biggest names in TVs including Samsung, LG, TCL with those awesome Roku TVs, and more. Pick you brand, pick your size, and pick your price. You'll find the TV for you whether you want a small budget set for your kids' room or a 60 inch behemoth loaded with a robust smart platform for the living room.

The sales at Best Buy tend to rotate, and many of these will come and go over the next couple of days. Sometimes the best deals are only around for a day or two. If you see what you're looking for, jump on it while you can.

Check out all the best Best Buy TV deals including the best TVs under $300, the best sales on TVs over 50 inches, and more.

Memorial Day TV Deals: