The Mate 30 Pro is a phone with some compelling specs that's only missing all the great services that Google provides for most other Android smartphones. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, you'll definitely want to get a case to save the glass on your phone from breaking after a nasty drop.
- Get a better grip: DAMONDY Carbon Fiber Slim Fit Case
- Super minimalist: Arkour Ultra Slim Fit Case
- Carry it all in one place: Olixar Wallet Case
- Stylish look and feel: Taiaiping Leather Grain Thin Case
- Genuine leather: QIALINO Leather Back Cover
- Crazy good value: Four-corner Airbag Transparent Case
Get a better grip: DAMONDY Carbon Fiber Slim Fit CaseStaff pick
Carbon fiber is a popular accent for casemakers because it looks sleek and cool, but also because it provides a bit of texture for your fingertips to grip. This case from DAMONDY offers that finish for most of the phone with the camera bump and screen protected with a slightly raised lip. It's a one-piece TPU case that's available in three color styles.
Super minimalist: Arkour Ultra Slim Fit Case
This ultra-thin case just clings to the exterior of your phone, offering minimalist protection that defends against basic drops and scuffs without adding much bulk. It's as easy as snapping on the case and away you go. Available in four colorful styles.
Carry it all in one place: Olixar Wallet Case
I always like to recommend a wallet case for bigger phones such as the Mate 30 Pro. This one from Olixar is a stylish option made with faux leather that offers two card slots to help you cut down on your pocket carry. It can also be folded over for hands-free media viewing.
Stylish look and feel: Taiaiping Leather Grain Thin Case
This is another minimalist case that offers basic protection for your Mate 30 Pro. This case leaves the edges of your phone exposed to give you full access to the full edge of that waterfall display. there's still good coverage in the corners where you need the most protection.
Genuine leather: QIALINO Leather Back Cover
Made with genuine leather, this is a premium case that is sure to look great on your Mate 30 Pro. This case also leaves the waterfall edge of the display exposed so it's far from a rugged case option, but it's slim and features that pebbled leather texture on the back.
Crazy good value: Four-corner Airbag Transparent Case
The next best option for folks who really don't want to cover their phone with a case is a clear case. GearBest has you covered with this unbranded clear case for the Mate 30 Pro with beefy protection in the corners where you need it most.
Many minimalist cases available
Few people like adding unnecessary bulk to the sleek smartphone, so there's some good news that the best cases available for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are of the slim and minimalist variety. Folks who are looking for a rugged case have a few options to choose from, too.
Our top pick is the DAMONDY Carbon Fiber Slim Fit Case which offers decent protection for a one-piece TPU case and looks very stylish with the carbon fiber detailing along the back. It's designed to protect against scratches and drops without adding unnecessary bulk to the Mate 30 Pro.
It's also hard not to recommend the clear case from GearBest given its bargain barrel price. The fact that it's a super sleek clear case design with reinforced protection in the corners only sweetens the deal.
