Best Huawei Mate 30 Pro Cases Android Central 2019

The Mate 30 Pro is a phone with some compelling specs that's only missing all the great services that Google provides for most other Android smartphones. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, you'll definitely want to get a case to save the glass on your phone from breaking after a nasty drop.

Many minimalist cases available

Few people like adding unnecessary bulk to the sleek smartphone, so there's some good news that the best cases available for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are of the slim and minimalist variety. Folks who are looking for a rugged case have a few options to choose from, too.

Our top pick is the DAMONDY Carbon Fiber Slim Fit Case which offers decent protection for a one-piece TPU case and looks very stylish with the carbon fiber detailing along the back. It's designed to protect against scratches and drops without adding unnecessary bulk to the Mate 30 Pro.

It's also hard not to recommend the clear case from GearBest given its bargain barrel price. The fact that it's a super sleek clear case design with reinforced protection in the corners only sweetens the deal.

