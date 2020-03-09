The Honor 8S is the brand's take on the entry-level market. A MediaTek Helio A22 chipset powers the phone, and there's 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You'll find a 13-megapixel camera at the back, a 5-megapixel front shooter, and a 3,020mAh battery powering it all. Sure, it's not going to be great for gaming, but for everyday tasks, it should hold up just fine.

Honor knows how to make a great budget phone, and the Honor 10 Lite is no different. The phone has the same design that made the Honor 10 stand out, and you get a 6.21-inch FHD display with a Kirin 710 chipset and 3,400mAh battery. There really isn't anything missing here, and when you factor in the cost, the Honor 10 Lite becomes a great option.

The View 20 features a unique V-shaped Color Edge design at the back that makes it stand out in this segment. But the main attraction is the 48-megapixel camera at the back, which takes stunning photos. The phone is powered by Huawei's Kirin 980 platform, comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and has a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

With the Honor 9X, the brand is offering a retractable module that hides the front camera, leading to a bezel-free screen. It is powered by the mid-range Kirin 710F chipset, has a 48-megapixel camera at the back, and the 4,000mAh battery should last two days between charges. Oh, and the design at the back is stunning.

The Honor 20 has all the hallmarks of a great affordable flagship: it has an evocative design with a hole-punch cutout, powerful hardware in the form of a Kirin 980 chipset, and four cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary lens. There's also a 32-megapixel front camera and a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 20 and the Honor 9X. These are the best Honor phones you can buy right now.

Honor had a quiet 2019, but the Honor 20 is a standout addition. The combination of top-notch hardware and 48-megapixel camera makes it a great affordable flagship, and the unique design allows it to stand out.

If you're in the market for something more affordable, you can't go wrong with options like the Honor 9X. The phone has a gorgeous design backed by robust hardware that should easily last a few years.

Of course, you don't have to settle for Honor's outdated phones. There are plenty of great Android phones available at all price points, and all the options on this list are more recent than Honor's devices.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.