The Honor 7A is a great choice if you're looking for an entry-level phone. It has a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430, 2GB/16GB storage, MicroSD slot, 13MP + 2MP dual cameras at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. It doesn't dazzle when it comes to the specs, but at £99 it is a decent alternative to Xiaomi's Redmi 6A.

With the Honor Play, Honor is targeting the ever-growing mobile gaming market. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 and has GPU Turbo enabled, and Honor has tailored custom haptics for titles like PUBG. It features 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP + 2MP dual cameras at the back, 16MP front shooter, and a 3750mAh battery.

Honor's most ambitious device to date has a lot going for it. The Honor Magic 2 has a sliding mechanism where the screen slides down to reveal the three front cameras: a 16MP sensor joined by two 2MP shooters. There are three cameras at the back as well: a 16MP main shooter, 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 24MP monochrome sensor. It's interesting enough that you should pick it up unlocked on Amazon.

Even though it's getting up in age, the Honor 10 continues to be an excellent mid-range device. The psychedelic gradient effect at the back is one of the best we've seen on a device this year, the phone is powered by the beastly Kirin 970, and the 16MP primary shooter at the back is one of the best in this segment. The Honor 10 also has a secondary 24MP monochrome shooter at the back, as well as a 24MP front camera, and a 3400mAh battery.

The Honor 8X combines a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display with HiSilicon's mid-range Kirin 710 chipset and GPU Turbo enabled out of the box. There's a two-tone finish at the back that gives the phone an added bit of flair, you get dual 20MP + 2MP cameras at the back with lighting effects for portrait mode, AI-assisted scene recognition and night mode, and a 3750mAh battery. There's 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, a 16MP front camera, NFC, and face unlock.

The View 20 features a unique V-shaped Color Edge design at the back that makes it stand out in this segment. But the main attraction is the 48MP camera at the back, which takes stunning photos. The phone is powered by Huawei's latest Kirin 980 platform, comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and has a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Honor continues to gain ground in the affordable flagship space thanks to the Honor View 20 . One of the first phones to offer a hole-punch front camera, the View 20 marries a gorgeous design with a 48MP rear camera and the Kirin 980. In short, it is one of the best affordable flagships around.

There's no denying the View 20's greatness, but if you're in the market for something more affordable, you can't go wrong with options like the Honor 8X and Honor 7A. Both deliver tremendous style, function, and power for their respective price points and handily beat a lot of their competition in these regards.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.