Best Heavy Duty Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Android Central 2020

There are a lot of great cases available, but some folks need the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy-duty cases. These offer the most protection possible, keeping the best Android phone of the year from having any damage accidentally inflicted. Some of these can even be considered as one of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases overall.

Be prepared for anything with the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy-duty cases

If you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy duty case, you won't want to miss out on the Foluu Aluminum Hard Case. This case is so protective that you'll need to use the included screwdriver just to get it installed on your phone. There's a soft space on the back to improve the grip, along with an included tempered glass screen protector for the most protection possible.

Those who don't want their Galaxy S20 FE to be protected by a tank, might want to check out the Milomdoi Military-Grade Case. In fact, the company includes two different cases, one with that's just a plain clear case, and another that has added protection around the edges, a ring on the back, and two tempered glass screen protectors.