Best Heavy Duty Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
There are a lot of great cases available, but some folks need the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy-duty cases. These offer the most protection possible, keeping the best Android phone of the year from having any damage accidentally inflicted. Some of these can even be considered as one of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases overall.
- Aluminum shell: Foluu Aluminum Hard Case
- Get a ring: Milomdoi Military-Grade Case
- On the belt: Aoways Shockproof Protective Case
- Military tough: LOVE MEI Military Rugged Case
- Double the layers: TUDIA Merge DualShield
- Colorful and protective: i-Blason Ares Series
- Use the kickstand: Poetic Revolution
- Stylish protection: FITO Dual Layer Case
- Hidden magnets: Coverl Phone Case with Belt Clip
Aluminum shell: Foluu Aluminum Hard CaseStaff Pick
If having a rugged case is the name of the game, you won't be disappointed by the Foluu Aluminum Hard Case. The bumper is made from an aluminum alloy, while featuring enough protection to handle just about everything. There's even an included tempered glass screen protector to keep your display looking in tip-top shape.
Get a ring: Milomdoi Military-Grade Case
This kit from Milomdoi includes two different cases, including a basic clear case, along with a more-durable case with a 360-degree rotating ring on the back. The company also includes two tempered glass screen protectors so you'll have all of the protection you'll need.
On the belt: Aoways Shockproof Protective Case
The Aoways Military Grade Case provides a full-cover design, which aims to provide as much protection against drops and other forms of damage. There's an included belt clip holster, which sports a built-in kickstand while being able to rotate up to 360 degrees. Aoways also provides three different color options, so you can find the right case for you.
Military tough: LOVE MEI Military Rugged Case
It's not often you find a case with three layers of protection, but that's where the LOVE MEI Heavy Duty Case comes into play. With the combination of aluminum, silicone, and tempered glass, your Xperia 1 II is sure to withstand anything you throw at it, and then some. This thing is built like a tank and can keep your new phone trucking along with no problems.
Double the layers: TUDIA Merge DualShield
TUDIA's Merge line of cases are some of the most protective available thanks to the dual-layer design. There is a soft TPU inner shell to help with shock absorption and a hard outer shell to help protect against scratches and drops.
Colorful and protective: i-Blason Ares Series
While most multi-layer cases hide all of your phone's delicate features from view and harm, the Ares lets the beauty of your S20 FE shine through the clear polycarbonate back, aided and complemented by having a few different colors to choose from.
Use the kickstand: Poetic Revolution
The Poetic Revolution ditches the Guardian's clear back in favor of an even more rugged design, which you can get in two different colors. Similar to the Guardian case, the Revolution has military-grade protection and a built-in screen protector. One area where this manages to stand out is the included kickstand on the back.
Stylish protection: FITO Dual Layer Case
This dual-layer case from FITO offers everything you might need in case, with the exception of a belt clip. There's a built-in screen protector, kickstand, and added protection on all four corners. FITO's case also comes in four different colors so you can match your style.
Hidden magnets: Coverl Phone Case with Belt Clip
With Coverl Case for the Galaxy S20 FE, you'll find four different colors to choose from, along with a built-in kickstand. There's added protection around the display and the corners, plus there is a hidden magnet on the back if you want to use a magnetic car mount for those long drives.
Be prepared for anything with the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy-duty cases
If you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE heavy duty case, you won't want to miss out on the Foluu Aluminum Hard Case. This case is so protective that you'll need to use the included screwdriver just to get it installed on your phone. There's a soft space on the back to improve the grip, along with an included tempered glass screen protector for the most protection possible.
Those who don't want their Galaxy S20 FE to be protected by a tank, might want to check out the Milomdoi Military-Grade Case. In fact, the company includes two different cases, one with that's just a plain clear case, and another that has added protection around the edges, a ring on the back, and two tempered glass screen protectors.
