Best Headsets for Twitch

Whether you are a content creator or watching with the community, headsets are an essential peripheral in the streaming world. Twitch's popularity has blossomed over the past few years and now hosts over 41,000 Twitch Partners and 1.64 million concurrent viewers. Not all of them want the same setup. If you are skipping the microphone and going with a headset or want a little more privacy when viewing, these are the best headsets for Twitch.

A headset for every streamer.

Streaming on Twitch couldn't be easier with one of these headsets. It is hard to pick one -best- headset when everybody has different aspects they find most important. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 you get one of the most popular headsets, wireless with a long-lasting battery, retractable microphone considered one of the best in gaming and premium woven ski goggle band to help balance the weight of the headset.

For me, the 359grams of the Arctis 7 is daunting. I am prone to migraines, and the pressure of headsets can be a trigger. Logitech g433 has become my go-to headset. They are light for a headset, 100grams lighter than the Arctis 7, and still offer the same quality sound you expect from other Logitech headsets.

If budget is your biggest concern, grab the Mpow EG3 headset. Few headsets in this price range offer the quality you get in the EG3s. They aren't perfect, but once you get used to a microphone, you can't move, you should be streaming just fine.

You can't go wrong with any of these options; it's just about what set fits your needs the best.