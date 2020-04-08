Best Headsets for Twitch Android Central 2020
Whether you are a content creator or watching with the community, headsets are an essential peripheral in the streaming world. Twitch's popularity has blossomed over the past few years and now hosts over 41,000 Twitch Partners and 1.64 million concurrent viewers. Not all of them want the same setup. If you are skipping the microphone and going with a headset or want a little more privacy when viewing, these are the best headsets for Twitch.
Unbelieveable value: SteelSeries Arctus 7Staff Pick
Wireless worry is a thing of the past, lag-free wireless audio thanks to the 2.4G technology, and the 24-hour battery life means you can game all day without interruption. The Arctis 7 headset also features AirWeave ear cushions designed to keep you comfy for long gaming sessions. If you can get these on sale, it is a value you shouldn't pass on.
Pro gaming immersion: Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset
With next-gen surround sound from DTS and a unique hybrid mesh construction, you hear clear and precise sounds. Know exactly where your enemy is approaching from before they know you have caught them. Now, with 50 mm drivers, PRO-G offers even greater accuracy across a wider frequency range.
Soft comfort: Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset
Sennheiser, being primarily known for audio products, makes them an excellent source for clean sound in headsets. Sennheiser's original transducer technology in the Game One headset gives clear and responsive audio. The plush valor ear pads make long wear comfortable.
Feather light: Logitech G433What I Use.
This headset was explicitly designed to be as light a possible while still offering quality sound and voice. What Logitech came up with is a 259gram headset featuring DTS Headphone:X Surround Sound for precise gaming and detachable noise-canceling boom microphone with a micro-pop filter designed for clarity in communication.
Exceedingly popular: HyperX Cloud ii Pro
This solid headset has an overwhelming fan base. It's hard to argue with nearly 4.5 stars out of 20,000 reviews on Amazon. These are quite comfortable even for long gaming sessions unless you have a larger than average head. A detachable boom is a nice bonus if you plan to use a separate microphone.
Quality on budget: Mpow EG3
Thick, soft padding makes this headset rather comfortable if bulky. These are no Bose, but despite the price, the sound and voice quality is excellent. Mpow has offered solid reasonably priced headsets for a while now. The only real downside is that the microphone doesn't detach, or worse yet, it doesn't retract or fold either. So be careful with your drinks.
A headset for every streamer.
Streaming on Twitch couldn't be easier with one of these headsets. It is hard to pick one -best- headset when everybody has different aspects they find most important. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 you get one of the most popular headsets, wireless with a long-lasting battery, retractable microphone considered one of the best in gaming and premium woven ski goggle band to help balance the weight of the headset.
For me, the 359grams of the Arctis 7 is daunting. I am prone to migraines, and the pressure of headsets can be a trigger. Logitech g433 has become my go-to headset. They are light for a headset, 100grams lighter than the Arctis 7, and still offer the same quality sound you expect from other Logitech headsets.
If budget is your biggest concern, grab the Mpow EG3 headset. Few headsets in this price range offer the quality you get in the EG3s. They aren't perfect, but once you get used to a microphone, you can't move, you should be streaming just fine.
You can't go wrong with any of these options; it's just about what set fits your needs the best.
