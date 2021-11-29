The Google Store has some of the best Cyber Monday deals for phones, smart home tech, streaming sticks, Chromebooks, and more. Most of them can also be found on other sites, but there are some exclusive deals here, including $50 off the Pixel 5a, Pixel Pass for the Pixel 6, and 70% off the Stadia Premiere Edition.
Among our other favorite Cyber Monday Google Store deals, you'll find 20% off the Chromecast with Google TV, $70 off the Nest Learning Thermostat, $50 off the Nest Hub and Hub Max, $80 off the Nest Doorbell, $40 off the Nest Audio, and up to $100 off various Fitbits.
Many of these prices are available on other sites, but using the Google Store should allow you to apply any credit you've built up with your Google One plan. Unfortunately, 9to5Google has spotted an issue where Google disregards your credit and charges you the full (deal) price, so just keep an eye on that.
The Google Store should have these deals available until Dec. 1, but stock could run out before then. Case in point, the Stadia Premiere bundle, has already gone in and out of stock. So pick your favorite deal and grab it while you can!
Cyber Monday Google Store exclusive deals
Google Pixel 5a | was $449 now $399 at Google Store
Save $50: Given that there is literally only one place to buy the Pixel 5a, Google has a captive market. $50 off might not seem like much, but $400 for a wonderfully well-rounded phone with great cameras, water resistance, and a long, long support life, that price is still wonderful.
Google Pixel 6 Pro | Save with Pixel Pass
Save $296 over two years: With Pixel Pass, you get a Pixel 6 Pro, two years of device protection, a 200GB Google One plan, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass, all part of one discounted bundle spread out across two years of payments.
Stadia Premiere Edition | $58 off
Over 70% off: Stadia is a gaming platform based around streaming, not bothering with a console. Save a ton of cash by grabbing Stadia Premiere Edition at a discount right now, so you can try out Stadia's streaming technology for yourself. Even if you decide not to continue with Stadia, you've nabbed a cheap controller with plenty of other uses.
Chromecast (3rd gen) | $10 off
33% off: If you only need a single Chromecast, Google has a great Cyber Monday sale for you. This Chromecast 3rd-gen will output up to 1080p resolution video at 60Hz, making it easy to cast just about anything to any TV you plug it into.
Cyber Monday Google Store smart home and audio deals
Chromecast with Google TV | 20% off
Save $10: The new Chromecast with Google TV is the perfect addition to any home with all the power of a Chromecast and your favorite streaming services in one. Then add in a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote, and you have the power of TV and a smart home all from the comfort of your couch.
Nest Hub 2nd Gen | $50 off
Half off: The Nest Hub 2nd Gen is the ideal choice if you want a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker with a screen. It does a fantastic job controlling your smart home products. The screen is ideal as a dashboard for managing music or for getting a heads-up notification about upcoming calendar events or reminders.
Nest Hub Max | $50 off
Over 20% off: One of the best smart displays available, the premium Nest Hub Max will cost you a little less for Cyber Monday. It has a 127-degree wide-angle camera, facial and voice matching, powerful audio, integration with Google Assistant and Nest products, and other perks that make it an amazing smart display.
Nest Audio | $40 off
40% off: Built with great audio in mind, the Nest Audio is the way to go if you want an excellent sounding speaker that can play all of your favorite tunes and is a helpful digital assistant.
Nest Mini (2nd gen) | $24 off
Half off: The Nest Mini's improved sound and fun colors are a welcomed bonus to the helpful Google Assistant built into the speaker.
Nest Thermostat | $30 off
Rare discount: Take control over your home's temperatures from anywhere and save money with the Nest Thermostat's automated modes.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) | $70 off
Rarely discounted and in stock: The new Nest Thermostat is, in some ways, a downgrade on the Learning Thermostat that preceded it. This 3rd-gen model learns naturally from your heating and cooling habits and builds an automatic schedule to start saving on your energy bills.
Nest Doorbell (Wired) | $80 off
Lowest price ever: One of our favorite doorbells available, the wired Nest doorbell gives you 2K video, 160º diagonal FOV, 850 nm infrared LEDs for night vision, two-way audio, and other perks that make it reliable for protecting your front porch from would-be package thieves.
Google WiFi | 30% off
Up to $50 off: Google WiFi is a compact router that can give you better WiFi by earning a better spot in your living room, thanks to its size and modern design. If you need more than 1,500 square feet of coverage, add the three-pack to your cart for up to 4,500 square feet of coverage.
Nest WiFi | Up to $100 off
Save $30 to $100: If you want a little more Wi-Fi speed, upgrade to Nest WiFi with this great Cyber Monday deal on a two-pack. Cover up to 4,400 square feet with AC2200 speeds with the two routers. If you already picked up Google WiFi, no worries, this Nest WiFi mesh system works great with Google WiFi routers as coverage nodes.
The rest of the Cyber Monday Google Store deals
Google Pixelbook Go (Save $50–$150)
Upgrade for more savings: There are plenty of newer Chromebooks out there, including Chromebooks with more ports and more power. However, power isn't everything, especially when the Pixelbook Go still runs great after two years and has the hands-down best keyboard and trackpad on a Chromebook in 2021.
Fitbit Charge 5 | $50 off
Our favorite fitness tracker: Fitbit didn't leave anything out of the Charge 5. It has 5ATM water resistance, a week of battery life, NFC for tap-to-pay, onboard GPS, HRM, ECG, and EDA health sensors, and all the Fitbit software features you love. It's perfect if you want a device that you'll barely feel on your wrist while running, but still looks readable in direct sunlight.
