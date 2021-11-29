The Google Store has some of the best Cyber Monday deals for phones, smart home tech, streaming sticks, Chromebooks, and more. Most of them can also be found on other sites, but there are some exclusive deals here, including $50 off the Pixel 5a, Pixel Pass for the Pixel 6, and 70% off the Stadia Premiere Edition.

Among our other favorite Cyber Monday Google Store deals, you'll find 20% off the Chromecast with Google TV, $70 off the Nest Learning Thermostat, $50 off the Nest Hub and Hub Max, $80 off the Nest Doorbell, $40 off the Nest Audio, and up to $100 off various Fitbits.

Many of these prices are available on other sites, but using the Google Store should allow you to apply any credit you've built up with your Google One plan. Unfortunately, 9to5Google has spotted an issue where Google disregards your credit and charges you the full (deal) price, so just keep an eye on that.

The Google Store should have these deals available until Dec. 1, but stock could run out before then. Case in point, the Stadia Premiere bundle, has already gone in and out of stock. So pick your favorite deal and grab it while you can!

Cyber Monday Google Store exclusive deals

Google Pixel 5a | was $449 now $399 at Google Store Save $50: Given that there is literally only one place to buy the Pixel 5a, Google has a captive market. $50 off might not seem like much, but $400 for a wonderfully well-rounded phone with great cameras, water resistance, and a long, long support life, that price is still wonderful. From $399 at Google Store Google Pixel 6 Pro | Save with Pixel Pass Save $296 over two years: With Pixel Pass, you get a Pixel 6 Pro, two years of device protection, a 200GB Google One plan, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass, all part of one discounted bundle spread out across two years of payments. From $55/mo. at Google Store Stadia Premiere Edition | $58 off Over 70% off: Stadia is a gaming platform based around streaming, not bothering with a console. Save a ton of cash by grabbing Stadia Premiere Edition at a discount right now, so you can try out Stadia's streaming technology for yourself. Even if you decide not to continue with Stadia, you've nabbed a cheap controller with plenty of other uses. $22 at Google Chromecast (3rd gen) | $10 off 33% off: If you only need a single Chromecast, Google has a great Cyber Monday sale for you. This Chromecast 3rd-gen will output up to 1080p resolution video at 60Hz, making it easy to cast just about anything to any TV you plug it into. $20 at Google

Cyber Monday Google Store smart home and audio deals

The rest of the Cyber Monday Google Store deals