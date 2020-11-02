Best Gaming Monitors Android Central 2020

Defining the best gaming monitor for your PC gaming setup varies upon your budget, the type of games you play, and your level of competitiveness. You can find a large 4K monitor with a high refresh rate for over a grand, but most gamers have to choose between either high refresh rates for online gaming or high resolution for maximum graphical performance. Thankfully, a solid QHD monitor like the Razer Raptor 27 hits the sweet spot between the two, but we have several alternatives below for more specialized needs.

While discussing the Razer Raptor 27, we'll introduce all of the terms and features to look out for in a gaming monitor, as it basically has everything you can ask for. Its 144Hz refresh rate means the Raptor can refresh itself 144 times per second, making the gameplay smoother and ensuring your high FPS performance translates to the monitor. With a 1ms response time, your mouse movements will immediately translate onto the screen with no distracting input lag. Its 178-degree IPS viewing angle means the monitor looks just as bright from the side as it does from the front, and its 95% DCI-P3 color gamut means that Razer doesn't sacrifice color accuracy for performance, as many monitors do. We chose the Razer Raptor 27, our top QHD (2560x1440) display, as our best overall pick because it strikes a great balance between features and price. While 4K monitors struggle to rise above 60Hz and 1080p monitors can't make current-gen games look as pretty as they should, 2K monitors like the Raptor give fast performance without sacrificing aesthetics. If you also use it for non-gaming purposes like watching movies or doing creative work, its reliable 350 nits of brightness and wide color gamut are essential perks you'll miss on other monitors. Some buyers may not like Razer's proprietary cable system for simplifying and hiding your wires, and its HDR400 isn't true HDR. But these are small concerns matched up against overall excellent performance, if the price tag doesn't scare you off. Pros: Pro-level color accuracy

IPS QHD display

FreeSync and G-Sync support

144Hz

Superior brightness and contrast in HDR400 mode

Joystick for adjusting settings Cons: Fairly expensive

Proprietary cable system

HDR400 isn't true HDR

Best 4K Gaming Monitor: Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ

People who embrace the "greed is good" philosophy and won't compromise on either gaming performance or high resolution should immediately turn their attention to the Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ. Many PC players steer clear of 4K because most of these monitors are stuck at 60Hz — substandard for any fast-paced shooters or beat-em-ups — and often have much slower response times. Yet, the ROG Strix XG27UQ scoffs at compromise and hits the same 144Hz and 1ms response time as other displays with much fewer pixels, using Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech and a DisplayPort cable. This monitor hits 90% of DCI-P3, which is solid but not quite as colorful as the Razer Raptor. While it's G-Sync and AdaptiveSync compatible, it doesn't support AMD FreeSync if that's your preferred setting. Those nitpicks aside, we love its 400-nit maximum brightness, HDR10 support, 178-degree viewing angle, and unique Asus enhancements like shadow boosting. The only reason not to buy it is if your PC isn't powerful enough to take advantage of 4K graphics and high frame rates simultaneously. Should your rig live up to the task, however, this may be the best gaming monitor you'll find under a thousand dollars. Pros: Extremely fast response time

4K resolution

125% sRGB color gamut

Comprehensive controls for calibration and enhancements

High-contrast Dynamic Dimming mode

Gaming and Cinema HDR modes Cons: Expensive

No AMD FreeSync

Best 4K Gaming Monitor Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ Built for premium PC rigs If your computer can handle games on the highest settings, the Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ is among the best in the industry. $800 at Amazon

Best Wide Curved Gaming Monitor: LG 34GN850-B 34"

Step out of that restrictive 16:9 prison that most monitors lock you into with this 21:9, 34-inch curved monitor from LG that will give your games a much wider field of view. The LG 34GN850-B not only hits 144Hz and a lightning-fast 1ms but it can also overclock to 160Hz and works with G-Sync and FreeSync for that extra bit of smoothness. The LG 34GN850-B also has the best color performance on this list thanks to its 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. One small negative is that its 700:1 contrast doesn't quite match the quality of its competitors, but it does at least support a luminant 400 nits with HDR400 support. It has the same reliable 178-degree, anti-glare IPS design as our other top picks, but as a curved display it points back towards the center and won't have quite the same horizontal viewing range. We also appreciate the thin bezels, giving it a near-borderless look. Most PC games support an ultrawide 21:9 setting, which is truly a game-changer (pun intended). Just be aware that this mode requires a beefier PC to hit the same graphical settings you'd want on a monitor with a standard aspect ratio. But this QHD monitor is excellent for both transforming your gaming and giving you a larger, color-accurate productivity space for working at home. Pros: Magnificent color performance

Stylish curved display

34-inch, QHD screen with wide aspect ratio

Dynamic Action Sync for minimal input lag

G-Sync and FreeSync support

Overclocks to 160Hz Cons: Most expensive monitor on our list

Not the best contrast or HDR for price

Need a powerful PC to run it

Best 1080p Gaming Monitor: Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)

Also one of our best Dell monitor selections, this 25-inch Alienware monitor is dangerous because it will introduce you to 240Hz refresh rates that make it difficult to ever go back. You might not think your eyes can perceive 240 refreshes per second versus the 144 you'll find on other monitors, but you actually can if you play first- or third-person shooter games with high sensitivity settings. The faster you turn, the more likely you'll see tearing or motion blur, which is all but eliminated with a rapid-fire refresh rate. To hit this level at an affordable price, that unfortunately means you're stuck with 1080p and a smaller color gamut than other monitors, which you may or may not see as a deal-breaker. Outside of resolution, however, you get some impressive specs: 1ms response time, 178-degree viewing angle, and AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Its VESA mount lets you swivel, pivot or tilt the monitor in virtually any direction, and it even has cooling vents so hardcore graphics don't make it run hot. Pros: Extreme refresh and response rates

178-degree IPS screen is rare for 240Hz monitor

AlienFX customizable RGB lighting system

Versatile, movable mount

Exhaustive range of ports and slots

400 nits of brightness Cons: Only 1080p resolution

Not a wide color gamut

Best Cheap Gaming Monitor: AOC 27G2 (27-inch)

We're directly contrasting the AOC 27G2 27-inch monitor with the Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch monitor above. Both are 1080p monitors with similar strengths and weaknesses, but the AOC model is nearly half the price, making it a more attractive option for gamers with limited budgets. Its 144Hz refresh rate may not be quite as smooth as Alienware's 240Hz speedster, but 144Hz is the community standard that most non-professional gamers live with happily, so you likely won't know what you're missing. Plus, AOC works with G-Sync, FreeSync, and AdaptiveSync for boosted framerate performance. Each monitor hits a low of 1ms, has a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and supports 16.7 million colors — which sounds much better than it looks. Both have attractively tiny bezels and identical IPS viewing angles. Where the AOC 27G2 27-inch monitor falls short is in its refresh rate, brightness (250 nits vs 400 nits with Alienware) and ports. While both monitors have two HDMI, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, AOC lacks the five USB 3.0 ports and audio line-out for connected speakers. If you can live with the darker display, standard Hz and wireless or Bluetooth speakers, however, then this cheaper monitor may be a better option for you. Pros: Affordable price for good specs

144Hz and 1ms

G-Sync, FreeSync and AdaptiveSync

1000:1 contrast ratio

Stylish, bezelless design Cons: Low typical brightness

Not as many ports as other picks

Only 1080p display

Best Mid-Range Monitor: BenQ EX2780Q 144Hz Gaming Monitor